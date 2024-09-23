BJP hits out at Farooq Abdullah, asks if he is self-styled ambassador of Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE BJP leader Tarun Chugh, NC chief Farooq Abdullah

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday took a swipe at former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah saying that if he considered himself a "self-styled ambassador or a PRO" of the Pakistan government.

The statement was given by BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh, who is the party's general secretary in charge of the Union Territory, in response to the recurrent statements by the NC leader in favour of talks between India and Pakistan. He asked, "Is Farooq Abdullah a self-styled ambassador or a PRO of the Pakistan government who keeps advocating the cause of Pakistan more than talking about the progress and development of J&K?"

'NC advocates cause of Pakistan more than J-K': Chugh

In a statement, Chugh alleged that the National Conference (NC) leader advocated the cause of Pakistan more than the progress and development of Jammu and Kashmir. Chugh also reiterated his party's stance that talks and terror could not go hand-in-hand. Chugh added it is strange that Abdullah keeps airing "anti-national" sentiments knowing very well that Pakistan is a factory of terrorism for the whole world.

Congress-NC dancing at tunes of Pakistan, says BJP leader

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress-NC allaince, Chugh said that the Abdullahs and Congress have been dancing to the tunes of Pakistan compromising peace and development in the UT.

Chugh said that under PM Modi's government, J-K people have realised the damage inflicted by the NC and the PDP over the last many years. He added that people now want development of industry, growth in tourism and jobs for the youth and not bullets and stones.

(With PTI Inputs)

