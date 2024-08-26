BJP announces key campaigners list for Jammu-Kashmir Assembly elections, PM Modi to lead baton

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) PM Modi

After announcing a list of sixteen candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, the BJP on Sunday also released the names of its key campaigners for the first phase of the elections. The statement issued by the party to the Election Commission of India mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name as a lead campaigner in J&K polls, followed by other leaders including Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and JP Nadda, among others.

Significantly, the list also includes names of Chief Ministers from several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh, from where their respective Chief Ministers, Yogi Adityanath, Bhajanlal Sharma, and Jairam Thakur, will campaign for the candidates who are ready to vouch for power in the first phase of the elections.



Other star campaigners

Prominently, the list also included names of former BJP general secretary and recently appointed election in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir Ram Madhav, party national general secretary in-charge Jammu and Kashmir Tarun Chugh, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina, Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma, Rajya Sabha member Ghulam Ali Khatana, General Secretary (organization) Ashok Kaul, and Jammu and Kashmir BJP vice president Sofi Yousuf.

About Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024

Notably, the polling to elect 90 members of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will take place in three phases. The elections will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results of the polls will be announced on October 4. It will be the first election in the valley since provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution were abrogated and the erstwhile state divided into two Union Territories in 2019.

Significantly, Jammu and Kashmir has been without an elected government since June 2018 when the BJP pulled out of the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP-BJP coalition government. The state came under the Governor’s rule and the then-governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the Assembly.

However, on August 5, 2019, Article 370 was abrogated and Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.



