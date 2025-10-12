BJP announces candidate for J-K Rajya Sabha polls Sat Sharma is currently the BJP's state unit chief in Jammu and Kashmir. He will contest the Rajya Sabha polls under the third notification, where the saffron party has a numerical advantage over the ruling alliance.

Srinagar:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday named Sat Paul Sharma as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The announcement was made by saffron party's Ravinder Raina, who wished Sharma a 'resounding victory' in the upcoming elections.

"Heartiest congratulations and my best wishes to Sh. #Sat_Sharma Ji on being finalized as the BJP Candidate for the Rajya Sabha, Wishing him resounding Victory in Voting on 24th October and great success in new responsibility," Raina posted on X (previously Twitter).

Sharma is currently the BJP's state unit chief in Jammu and Kashmir. He will contest the Rajya Sabha polls under the third notification, where the saffron party has a numerical advantage over the ruling alliance of the National Conference and Congress.

On the seat on which Sharma will contest, the BJP has 28 votes, while the NC-Congress alliance has 24 votes.

BJP names two other candidates

Apart from Sharma, the saffron party has also named Ghulam Mohammad Mir and Rakesh Mahajan as its candidates for two other Rajya Sabha seats in the union territory (UT).

NC names three candidates

Meanwhile, the NC on Friday had announced the names of its three candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls. Speaking at a press conference in Srinagar, NC general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said the party has finalised the names of Chowdhary Mohammad Ramzan, Shammi Oberoi and Sajad Kitchloo as its candidates.

"The party has kept one seat open, and talks are on with the Congress," he had said.

Jammu and Kashmir has four Rajya Sabha seats. The polling for these four seats in the UT would be held on October 24.