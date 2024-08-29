Beerwah Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Beerwah Assembly Elections 2024.

Beerwah Assembly Election 2024: The Beerwah Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 28 of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Beerwah is one of the Assembly seats of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) are the main parties in the constituency. JKNC Vice President Omar Abdullah won the Beerwah constituency in 2014. In 2008, the JK People's Democratic Party (JKPDP) candidate Shafi Ahmad Wani registered a win. In the 2002 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, PDP candidate Mohammed Sarfraz Khan defeated JKNC's Mohammed Amin Banday and Independent candidate Bashir Ahmed Bagh. In 1996 and 1987, the JKNC's Aga Syed Mehmood Almosvi and Syed Ahmad Syed won the constituency, respectively.

Beerwah Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 93,046 voters in the Beerwah constituency during the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections. Out of this, 48,900 voters were male and 44,146 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 50 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Beerwah in 2014 was 50 (47 were men and 3 were women).

In 2008, the total number of voters in the Beerwah constituency was 83,941. Out of this, 43,728 voters were male and 40,213 were female. There were 165 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Beerwah in 2008 was 25 (18 were men and 7 were women).

Beerwah Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Beerwah constituency in Jammu and Kashmir will go to the polls in the second phase on September 25, along with the other 26 constituencies of the state, including Khansahib and Reasi.

Beerwah Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Beerwah will be declared on October 4, along with the other 89 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Beerwah Jammu and Kashmir Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National Conference, which is in alliance with Congress, have yet to announce their candidates for the Beerwah Legislative Assembly constituency of Jammu and Kashmir.

Beerwah Constituency 2014 and 2008 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah won the Beerwah seat with a narrow margin of 910 votes. He was polled 23,717 votes with a vote share of 34.18%. He defeated Congress candidate Nazir Ahmad Khan, who got 22,807 votes (32.86%). Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) candidate Shafi Ahmad Wani stood third with 17,554 votes (25.30%), and J-K Peoples' Conference candidate Dawood Khan Lodhi was in the fourth position with 3,103 votes (4.47%). The total number of valid votes polled was 69,397.

In the 2008 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, JKPDP candidate Shafi Ahmad Wani won the seat with a margin of mere 164 votes. He was polled 11,720 votes with a vote share of 24.42%. National Conference candidate Narender Singh came second with 11,556 votes (24.08%). The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 47,995. J-K Democratic Party Nationalist candidate Nazir Ahmad Khan came in third with 9,958 votes (20.75%), and People's Democratic Front candidate Pardeep Bali was in the fourth position with 4,218 votes (8.71%).

Beerwah Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1977: Syed Ahmed Saeed (J-K National Conference)

1983: Syed Ahmed Saeed (J-K National Conference)

1987: Syed Ahmed Saeed (J-K National Conference)

1996: Aga Syed Mehmood Almosvi (J-K National Conference)

2002: Mohammed Sarfraz Khan (J-K People's Democratic Party)

2008: Shafi Ahmad Wani (J-K National Conference)

2014: Omar Abdullah (J-K National Conference)

Beerwah Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2008

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections was 69,397 or 74.59% in the Beerwah Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2008, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 47,995, or 57.18%.

