Baramulla Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Baramulla Constituency Demographic Profile

The Baramulla Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 10 of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). It is one of the seats comprising the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the National Conference (NC), the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are the main parties in the constituency. It is one of the most significant seats in the region due to its strategic importance and historical relevance. Part of the Baramulla district, this constituency has been a focal point of political activity and electoral competition in the Union Territory. In the last Assembly election in 2014, the PDP's Javid Hassan Baig won the Baramulla seat, defeating Muzaffar Hussain Baig of the National Conference.

The constituency is predominantly rural, with a mix of urban and semi-urban areas, reflecting a diverse population engaged primarily in agriculture, trade, and services. The electorate is largely composed of Kashmiri Muslims, but there is also a significant presence of other communities, adding to the region's cultural mosaic. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 11,90,745 voters in the Baramulla constituency during the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections. Out of this, 6,24,008 voters were male and 5,66,737 were female. Three voters belonged to the third gender.

In 2008, the total number of voters in the Baramulla constituency was 73,587. Out of this, 38,117 voters were male and 35,470 were female. There were 165 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Baramulla in 2008 was 57 (47 were men and 10 were women).

Baramulla Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Baramulla constituency in Jammu and Kashmir will go to the polls in the third phase on October 1, along with the other 39 constituencies of the state, including Kupwara and Uri.

Baramulla Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Baramulla will be declared on October 4, along with the other 89 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Baramulla Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

National Conference's Javid Hussian and PDP's Mohammad Rafique Rather from Baramulla are the main candidates in the Baramulla Assembly constituency of Jammu and Kashmir. The Bharatiya Janata Party is yet to announce its candidate for the seat.

Baramulla Assembly Constituency 2014 and 2008 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, PDP candidate Javid Hassan Baig won the seat with a margin of 7,017 votes. He was polled 14,418 votes with a vote share of 43.75%. He defeated NC candidate Ghulam Hassan Rahi, who got 7,401 votes (22.46%). Congress candidate Salman Anees Soz stood third with 6,805 votes (20.65%). The total number of valid votes polled was 32,954.

In the 2008 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, PDP candidate Muzaffar Hussain Baig won the seat with a margin of 5,398 votes. He was polled 13,019 votes with a vote share of 53.46%. He defeated NC candidate Nazir Hussain Khan, who got 7,621 votes (31.29%). Congress candidate Mushtaq Ahmad Mir stood third with 1,367 votes (5.61%). The total number of valid votes polled was 24,355.

Baramulla Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1972: Mohammad Macbool Mahjoo (Indian National Congress)

1977: Ghulam Ud Din Shah (National Conference)

1983: Sheik Mohd Maqbool (National Conference)

1987: Shiekh Mohamad Maqbol (National Conference)

1996: Mujahid Mohd Abdullah (National Conference)

2002: Muzaffer Hussain Baigh (Peoples Democratic Party)

2008: Muzaffar Hussain Baig (Peoples Democratic Party)

2014: Javid Hassan Baig (Peoples Democratic Party)

Baramulla Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2008

Baramulla legislative assembly constituency had a total of 82,937 electors in 2014. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 32,954 or 45 per cent.

In 2008, the constituency had a total of 73,112 electors. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 24,355 or 33.46 per cent.