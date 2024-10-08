Banihal Election Result 2024 LIVE: Will Congress leader Vikar Rasool Wani secure third term?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Banihal Assembly Election Result 2024

Anticipation and fervor fill the political arena of Jammu and Kashmir as the counting of votes for the 90 assembly constituencies begins in the Union Territory.

While political parties (including BJP, Congress, JKPDP, JKNC, among others) have affirmed significant gains in this electoral battle, the 2024 results are considered particularly significant as they are being held post the abrogation of Article 370, and will decide the fate of a few key players.

As the counting begins for all 90 seats, this article focuses on the major details related to the Banihal Assembly Constituency.





Key Candidates

Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (JKPDP) candidate Imtiaz Ahmed Shan, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC)'s Sajad Shaheen, Congress leader Vikar Rasool Wani and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mohd Saleem Bhat are the key contestants from the Banihal seat. Interestingly, two allies - Congress and JKNC have locked horns in a friendly contest from the constituency.

Banihal Legislative Assembly Constituency: Past winners

The result for Banihal will be declared by the Election Commission of India today, along with the other 89 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. However, till then, have a look at the list of past winners represented the constituency.

2014: Vikar Rasool Wani (Congress)

2008: Vikar Rasool Wani (Congress)

2002: Molvi Abdul Rashid (Independent)

1996: Mohd Farooq Mir (Independent)

1987: Molvi Abdul Rashid (JKNC)

1983: Abdul Rashid (JKNC)

1977: Molvi Abdul Rashid (JKNC)

1972: Hajra Begum (Congress)



