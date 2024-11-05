J-K: Encounter breaks out in Bandipora, one terrorist killed, another trapped

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB J&K: Encounter breaks out in Bandipora

In a significant counter-terror operation, security forces on Tuesday (November 5) neutralized one terrorist in the dense Katsuna forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. The terrorist, said to be affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit, was killed in an ongoing encounter that erupted when security forces tracked the group following intelligence inputs.

The operation began after a joint team of security forces received a tip-off that two armed terrorists, suspected to be FTs, were attempting to cross over into the Lolab area of Kupwara. These terrorists were previously involved in an attack on an army camp along Panhaar Road in Bandipora on November 1 before escaping into the forested upper reaches of the district. Since then, security forces have intensified search efforts in the forested terrain.

However, earlier today, forces trapped and engaged the duo in the Katsuna area of Bandipora's forests, leading to a fierce gunfight. One terrorist was killed in the exchange, while another, reportedly from the same LeT group, continued to return fire against the security personnel.



