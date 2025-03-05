Army jawan dies of firearm injuries in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, suicide suspected The officials said prima facie it appeared to be a case of death by suicide.

An army jawan died of firearm injuries sustained from his service rifle at a forward location in the Kamalkote sector of the Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday. The deceased soldier has been identified as Naik B T Rao (25), a resident of Andhra Pradesh. The incident took place on Tuesday.

Officials said the bullet was fired from the service rifle of the jawan, and prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide. However, the exact circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated.

The Srinagar-based defence spokesman has not yet commented on the incident.

Militants hurl grenade at police post in J-K's Baramulla

Militants hurled a grenade at a police post in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, causing no damage to property or loss of life, police reported on Wednesday. "A blast was heard from the rear side of the police post at Old Town in Baramulla around 9:20 pm on Tuesday, causing concern among the public," a police official said.

Police, along with other security agencies, cordoned off the area and launched a search operation immediately after the incident, an official said. During the search, a grenade pin was recovered, but no loss of life or property damage was reported.

A thorough inquiry has been initiated, and search operations are currently underway, the official added.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Properties of three PoK-based terrorists attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Also Read: J-K: Massive fire breaks out in Shopian, several houses and shopping complexes gutted | VIDEO