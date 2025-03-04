J-K: Massive fire breaks out in Shopian, several houses and shopping complexes gutted | VIDEO The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. So far, no injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident. Authorities are continuing their investigation while assessing the extent of the damage.

A massive fire broke out on Monday night in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, reducing several houses and shopping complexes to ashes. The blaze, which spread rapidly, caused huge damage to residential and commercial properties, triggering panic among locals.

Firefighters and emergency responders rushed to the scene to contain the flames, but the extent of the destruction remains severe. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, while relief efforts are underway to assist affected families and shop owners.

