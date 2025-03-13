Two suspects held with arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora Arms and ammunition recovered: The joint team of Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF launched the operation based on the specific intelligence input.

Arms and ammunition recovered: The security forces apprehended two individuals with arms, ammunition and other war-like stores from the north Kashmir's Bandipora district, the army said on Thursday. Further investigation is currently underway by the police.

Arms, ammunition and other war-like stores recovered

Acting on specific intelligence input, a joint search operation was launched by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF Srinagar in the Gandbal-Hajin Road area of Bandipora on March 12. According to the Indian Army, during the search operation, two suspected individuals were apprehended and the following recoveries were made:

In an X post, Chinar Corps said, "On 12 Mar 2025, based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF at Gandbal-Hajin Road, Bandipora. During the search, two suspected individuals have been apprehended along with the recovery of 01xPistol, 01xPistol Magazine, 02xHand Grenades, 01xAK Magazine, ammunition & other war-like stores. Further Investigation by Police is in progress."

Army jawan injured in firing incident

An army soldier was injured in a cross-border firing incident along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning, sources said. As per the sources, the soldier was manning a forward post in the Kalsiyan area of the Nowshera sector when a suspected sniper attack from across the border hit him.

The injured soldier was given first aid before being evacuated to a military hospital in Udhampur for advanced treatment.

As per the news agency PTI, the cause of the firing was under investigation. The explosion was also reported along the zero line in the area around 6 am followed by three rounds of gunfire. However, there was no immediate report of any casualty in the blast, the cause of which is not known immediately, the officials said.

