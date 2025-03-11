Jammu and Kashmir: Three killed, 10 injured as tempo traveller falls into gorge in Reasi | VIDEO Three killed and ten injured in a tempo traveller accident in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir, amid growing concerns over road safety in the region.

In a tragic incident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, three people were killed and ten others injured when a tempo traveller fell into a gorge on its way from Jammu to Sanglikot. The accident occurred in the Mahore area of Reasi on Monday, leaving the local community in shock and grief. The victims were part of a group travelling from Jammu to Sanglikot when the vehicle lost control and plunged into the deep gorge.

According to SSP Reasi, Paramvir Singh, four critically injured passengers were immediately referred to the Government Medical College (GMC) in Jammu for advanced treatment. Rescue operations were promptly launched by local authorities and rescue teams, who reached the accident site and worked tirelessly to recover the injured and retrieve the bodies. The authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, with the possibility of road conditions and mechanical failure being considered.

The tempo traveller, which was reportedly overcrowded, was carrying passengers on a narrow and treacherous route, commonly known for its risky terrain. The sudden fall into the gorge has sparked concerns about road safety in the area, particularly during the monsoon season, when such accidents are more frequent.

This tragic event adds to the growing number of fatal accidents on Jammu and Kashmir's roads. Last year, in September 2024, a similar incident occurred in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. A bus carrying Border Security Force (BSF) personnel for election duty met with a fatal accident, claiming the lives of four BSF jawans and injuring 28 others. The bus was en route to the second phase of the Assembly elections when it met with a fatal accident in the Brell Waterhail area.

The increasing number of fatal accidents in the region has raised serious concerns about the safety of both public and private transport, particularly on the difficult and winding roads of Jammu and Kashmir. Local authorities are under pressure to address road safety issues and improve infrastructure to prevent further tragedies.

As investigations continue into both the recent tempo traveller accident and last year’s fatal BSF bus accident, residents and officials are calling for more stringent safety measures and better road conditions to ensure the safety of travellers in the region.