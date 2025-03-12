Army jawan injured in firing incident along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri Army personnel injured in firing: He has been airlifted to the command hospital in Udhampur for advanced treatment.

Army personnel injured in firing: An army soldier was injured in a cross-border firing incident along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning, said sources. As per the sources, the soldier was manning a forward post in the Kalsiyan area of the Nowshera sector when a suspected sniper attack from across the border hit him.

The injured soldier was given first aid before being evacuated to a military hospital in Udhampur for advanced treatment.

As per the news agency PTI, the cause of the firing was under investigation. The explosion was also reported along the zero line in the area around 6 am followed by three rounds of gunfire. However, there was no immediate report of any casualty in the blast, the cause of which is not known immediately, the officials said.

Terrorist infiltration attempts intensify along LoC

Pakistan is reportedly employing the guise of a ceasefire to send terrorists over the Line of Control (LoC), boosting the number of militants at strategic terrorist camps. Intelligence reports suggested that terrorist organisations supported by the Pakistani Army and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) are gearing up for infiltration efforts, exploiting shifting weather patterns.

Indian security forces have detected three main terrorist launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), where terrorists are trained and deployed before trying to cross into India.

