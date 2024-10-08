Tuesday, October 08, 2024
     
Anantnag Assembly election result LIVE: Counting of votes begins amid tight security

With Peerzada Mohamamd Syed as one of the key candidates in the constituency, the Anantnag Assembly constituency has become one of the hot seats in Jammua nd Kashmir.

Edited By: Manmath Nayak Srinagar Updated on: October 08, 2024 8:25 IST
Anantnag Assembly Election Result 2024 Live Updates: BJP is leading in Jammu and Kashmir with 10 leads in early trends. Counting of votes for the Assembly Elections in Jammu & Kashmir started at 8 am amid tight security. The fate of candidates on 90 Vidhan Sabha seats across 90 seats across all 20 districts in J&K is being decided today.
 
Anantnag is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. Anantnag is a part of the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency, which was won by JKNC's Mian Altaf Ahmad in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Anantnag is constituency number 40 of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP), the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and the Congress are the main parties in the constituency. The JKPDP's Mufti Mohammad Sayeed won the Anantnag constituency in the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections for the second consecutive time. Sayeed became the Chief Minister after the election. In 2008, Sayeed won the seat by defeating JKNC candidate Mirza Mehboob Beigh. 
 

Anantnag Constituency Assembly Election 2024: Candidates

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party's (JKPDP) Mehboob Beigh, Congress candidate Peerzada Mohamamd Syed, Democratic Progressive Azad Party's (DPAP) Mir Altaf Hussain, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party's (JKAP) Hilal Ahmad Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Syed Peerzada Wajahat Hussain are the main candidates in the Anantnag seat. The Congress is in an alliance with the JKNC. 
 

Anantnag Assembly constituency: Date of polling

The constituency went to polls on September 25 amid tight security.
 

Anantnag Assembly constituency: Result date

The result of the seat will be declared on October 8 and the counting of votes will begin at 8 AM.
