J-K Assembly polls: Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto on September 6, address rallies in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled for a two-day visit to Jammu starting September 6. During his visit, he will release the BJP manifesto and address political rallies, said sources on Wednesday.

Arrangements for his visit are being finalised, and party sources believe his presence will serve as a morale booster for both candidates and party workers. Shah is also expected to visit Kashmir in mid-September.

BJP is making all-out efforts to fend off the challenge from a resurgent Congress, which has tied up with the NC, especially in the Jammu region, a BJP bastion since 2014.

Jammu and Kashmir polls

Jammu and Kashmir will go to Assembly Elections on September 18, 25, and October 1. The results of the polls will be out on October 8. Significantly, the 2024 polls will be the first elections in the valley since provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution were abrogated and the erstwhile state was divided into two Union Territories in 2019.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly comprises 90 seats, with 87.09 lakh electors casting votes across the constituencies. The first phase of the Assembly elections will cover 24 constituencies, the second phase will encompass 26 constituencies including Rajouri and Reasi, and the final phase will include 40 constituencies. Interestingly, this will be the shortest Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir in at least 28 years, as previous elections in 2014, 2008, 2002, and 1996 were conducted over five, seven, four, and four phases, respectively.

In the last assembly elections in 2014, the BJP had won 25 seats ands this time, it is making all out efforts to fend off the challenge from a resurgent Congress, which has made alliance with the National Conference.

