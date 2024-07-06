Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended due to heavy rains

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Devotees amid rain at Baltal during the annual Amarnath Yatra

The Amarnath Yatra was temporarily suspended on both routes to the cave shrine on Saturday (JUly 6) due to heavy rainfall, officials said. The step was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the pilgrims after intermittent heavy downpour has been witnessed along the Baltal and Pahalgam routes since last night, they said.

The number of devotees who have visited the 3,800-metre-high cave shrine and had 'darshan' of the naturally formed ice lingam has crossed 1.50 lakh.

The Amarnath Yatra began on June 29 from the twin tracks -- the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal -- and will culminate on August 19. More than 4.5 lakh pilgrims offered prayers at the cave shrine last year.

Weather forecast for Amarnath Yatra

According to the weather department, nothing significant is expected today. "However, a shower can occur along a few spots to Amarnath Holy Cave. In Jammu plains, short duration overnight/early morning monsoon showers will continue. Low Risk of shooting stones/landslides on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Temperatures at the Amarnath Holy Cave & Sheshnag can peak around 15°C, while at night, these temperatures can come down to 5°C. At Chandanwari & Baltal, temperatures can peak around 24-25°C, while night temperatures may stay around 12°C," it said.

"No major rainfall is expected during the next 4 days. A short duration thundershower can't be ruled out," it added.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Over 1.30 lakh pilgrims pay obeisance at Amarnath cave shrine since start of yatra