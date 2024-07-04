Over 1.30 lakh pilgrims pay obeisance at Amarnath cave shrine since start of yatra

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @ITBP_OFFICIAL Security forces assisting Shree Amarnath Ji Yatra pilgrims

Since the start of the holy yatra on June 29, over 1.30 lakh pilgrims have so far paid obeisance to 'Baba Barfani' at the Amarnath cave shrine in South Kashmir, officials said on Thursday (July 4).

In a statement released, officials said that with Thursday's count of 25,000, the number of pilgrims who have reached the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine now stands at 1,30,260.

"Nearly 25,000 pilgrims performed the yatra on Thursday and had darshan of Baba Bholenath on the sixth day of the annual yatra," the officials said.

It is pertinent to note that of the 25,000 pilgrims who reached the cave shrine and paid obeisance on Thursday, 16,667 were male pilgrims, 5,367 were female pilgrims, and 520 Sadhus and two Sadhvis were among those who visited the cave shrine.

Moreover, 2,000 security forces, seven transgenders, and 354 children also performed the pilgrimage, the officials mentioned.

Further, according to the information available, so far, two deaths have been reported: a sevadar from Haryana and a pilgrim from Jharkhand, both of whom suffered cardiac arrests along the Baltal route in June.

Stringent security arrangements in place

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that strict security and operational arrangements have been put in place for the pilgrims' ease and convenience this year.

Listen to Anu Sharma, a first-time Amarnath Yatri from Jammu, praised the administration for their satisfactory arrangements at the Nunwan base camp, complimenting their efforts in ensuring a smooth and comfortable experience for the pilgrims.

Further, other pilgrim also shared her experiences, praising the arrangements made for food and other amenities during the Amarnath Yatra, saying: "The food and other arrangements have been truly wonderful throughout ther journey," she mentioned.

