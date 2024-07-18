16 Corps Commander Lieutenant General Naveen Sachdeva reviews security situation in Doda, Bhaderwah, Kishtwar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 16 Corps Commander Lieutenant General Naveen Sachdeva interacts with soldiers.

16 Corps Commander Lieutenant General Naveen Sachdeva reviewed the security situation in Doda, Bhaderwah, Kishtwar and other areas in wake of recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). He also interacted with troops at White Knight saying they are highly motivated and continuously in operations at various locations.

Lieutenant General Naveen Sachdeva with the Delta Force commander reached the battalion headquarters of the RR unit where they reviewed security and met soldiers.

Earlier, two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday, officials said.

The officials said security forces had received intelligence inputs about the terrorists' attempts to infiltrate into the Valley along the LoC in the Keran sector of the north Kashmir district.

The alert security forces noticed the movement of the terrorists and challenged them. Two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire, they said.

