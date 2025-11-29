Young-onset Parkinson’s is rising: Neurologist with 16 years of experience explains what’s driving the rise Young-onset Parkinson’s is rising sharply in India, with nearly half of patients developing symptoms before 50. Dr Sanjay Pandey, a neurologist with 16 years of experience, explains the genetic factors, early warning signs and why timely diagnosis can change long-term outcomes.

New Delhi:

Not long ago, Parkinson’s was seen as a disease that arrived quietly in one’s 60s or 70s. Today, neurologists in India are meeting far younger patients, people in their 20s, 30s and 40s, displaying symptoms that look deceptively like tiredness or work burnout. Slower walking, small handwriting, stiffness or a general “disconnect” with the body are often brushed aside as lifestyle fatigue. But for a growing number of Indians, these are early signs of young-onset Parkinson’s disease (YOPD), a trend doctors say can no longer be ignored.

Dr Sanjay Pandey, Professor & Head, Department of Neurology and Stroke Medicine, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, recalls examining a 38-year-old teacher from Faridabad who arrived with exactly these symptoms. What looked like exhaustion turned out to be Parkinson’s triggered by a mutation in the Parkin gene, a pattern he’s seeing with increasing frequency.

A worrying rise in early-onset Parkinson’s in India

Current Indian data shows that 40–45% of Parkinson’s patients in the country develop motor symptoms between the ages of 22 and 49. That means nearly half of India’s burden sits within the working-age population, disrupting careers, families and long-term health.

This isn’t a minor demographic shift; it’s a major public-health signal. India is witnessing a rise in patients who are too young to be typically associated with Parkinson’s, yet too old to be dismissed as simply stressed or fatigued.

The genetic link India can’t afford to ignore

One of the clearest drivers behind this trend is genetics.

Established genes like Parkin and SNCA continue to play a major role. But emerging Indian research points to a unique South Asian genetic signature. One of the strongest findings is the BSN gene, identified far more frequently in Indian and South Asian patients than in Western populations.

A major Indian analysis involving 674 young-onset patients confirmed how dominant genetic factors are in younger cases, far stronger than previously recognised.

International research is reinforcing this, too. A team at Northwestern University recently identified abnormalities in the Commander gene complex, which controls the brain’s cellular waste-clearance system. When that system malfunctions, toxins accumulate sooner, accelerating degeneration and pushing Parkinson’s to appear earlier in life.

Spotting the signs: when to seek help

Dr Pandey stresses that early symptoms can be subtle, which is exactly why they get ignored. Common early indicators include:

slowed movement

unexplained stiffness

balance issues

unusually small handwriting

difficulty with coordination

dragging feet while walking

Anyone experiencing these symptoms, especially at a younger age or with a family history, should consider early neurological screening. Genetic counselling may also offer clarity, especially when symptoms appear before 50.

What early diagnosis can change

Early diagnosis allows doctors to:

begin timely therapy

slow functional decline

manage symptoms more effectively

support lifestyle modifications that preserve quality of life

guide families on risk factors and genetics

In young adults, early intervention is particularly crucial because their professional, social and family responsibilities are at their peak.

The doctor’s message for India’s youth

Parkinson’s is no longer a disease of the elderly, and India must adjust its awareness and healthcare systems accordingly. Dr Pandey urges young adults not to dismiss persistent neurological symptoms as “stress” or “overwork.” If something feels off, seek help. Tests, counselling and early care can make a life-changing difference.

