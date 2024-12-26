Yemen reports 35% of global cholera cases, says WHO; know the symptoms, causes and preventive measures

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS Yemen reports 35% of global cholera cases, says WHO; know the symptoms, causes and more

Yemen has reported the highest number of cholera cases globally. According to a report from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the country reported 249,900 suspected cases of cholera, with 861 associated deaths since the beginning of the year. the report says that the said number of cases accounts for 35% of the global cholera burden and 18% of global reported mortality.

Yemen has witnessed persistent cholera transmission for several years which also includes the largest outbreak between 2017 and 2020. The report from WHO also states that the number of cases and deaths that were recorded in November 2024 is 37% and 27% higher than the same month in 2023.

Dr Arturo Pesigan, WHO Representative and Head of Mission in Yemen said, "The outbreak of waterborne diseases like cholera and acute watery diarrhoea imposes an additional burden on an already stressed health system facing multiple disease outbreaks. WHO and humanitarian actors are strained in their efforts to address the increasing needs due to severe funding shortages.

“Lack of access to safe drinking water, poor community hygiene practices and limited access to timely treatment further hinder efforts to prevent and control the disease."

Symptoms of cholera

Some of the symptoms of cholera include:

Cholera-related diarrhoea

Nausea and vomiting

Dehydration

Electrolyte imbalance

An electrolyte imbalance can cause serious signs and symptoms which include:

Muscle cramps

Shock.

Causes of cholera

Cholera is caused due to a bacterium called Vibrio cholerae. This bacteria produces a toxin in the small intestine which causes deadly symptoms. This causes the body to secrete high amounts of water, leading to diarrhoea and a rapid loss of fluids and salts

Preventive measures for cholera

Some of the measures to prevent cholera as suggested by the Mayo Clinic are:

Wash your hands with soap and water frequently, especially after using the toilet and before handling food.

Drink only safe water, including bottled water or water you've boiled or disinfected yourself.

Eat food that's completely cooked and hot and avoid street vendor food, if possible.

Avoid sushi, as well as raw or improperly cooked fish and seafood of any kind.

Stick to fruits and vegetables that you can peel yourself, such as bananas, oranges and avocados. Stay away from salads and fruits that can't be peeled.

Cholera vaccine.

