World Tuberculosis Day 2022: Ayurvedic remedies to help deal with this deadly disease of the lungs

India is home to 10 million active TB cases

March 24 is commemorated as World Tuberculosis Day to enhance awareness on this preventable disease

Every year, March 24 is commemorated as World Tuberculosis Day to enhance awareness about this preventable and treatable disease. On this day in 1883, Robert Koch announced the discovery of TB bacteria which opened a way towards diagnosis and curing this disease. India is home to more than 25 percent of the global TB burden; and each year, more than 400,000 lives are lost in the country to this deadly ailment. According to WHO, there are more than 10 million active TB cases in India.

Tuberculosis is caused due to under-nourishment, HIV, alcohol, smoking and diabetes. This ailment disproportionately affects the financially marginalised sections of the society, and the stigma associated with this disease lead to underreporting and underdiagnosis. Ending the TB epidemic by 2030 is among the health targets of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

On World Tuberculosis Day 2022, we take a look at some of the Ayurvedic remedies that can help in curing this disease.

Most common symptoms of TB

-- Cough for several weeks

-- Night sweats

-- Fever

-- Chills

-- Lung scarring on X-ray.

-- Exhaustion

-- Weight loss

-- Shortness of breath

-- Loss of appetite

Ayurvedic remedies to get rid of TB

-- Make a thick paste of garlic, turmeric, onion and ginger and apply it on the lungs and tie it with a cloth.

-- Consume milk, turmeric and Chyawanprash regularly. This helps in getting rid of TB which is genetically caused.

-- To keep the lungs healthy, eat garlic, basil, lemon, orange, papaya, watermelon, spinach, ginger, raw turmeric and giloy.

-- Make a paste of walnuts and garlic. After this, put cow's ghee in the pan, add some celery, cumin, asafoetida and fry it lightly after adding garlic and walnuts. Eat it 2-2 tsp.

-- Eat gourd (lauki) and drink bottle gourd soup.

-- Make a paste of mint, coriander and bottle gourd, fry cumin, carom seeds and asafetida in cow's ghee and consume it.

-- Eat oranges on an empty stomach.

-- Eat honey with coconut water.

(With IANS inputs)

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.