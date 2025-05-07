World Thalassaemia Day 2025: Know symptoms, preventive measures and diagnosis of this blood disorder Observe World Thalassaemia Day 2025 by learning about symptoms, preventive measures, and diagnosis of this genetic blood disorder. Understand the risks and importance of early detection.

New Delhi:

Thalassaemia still causes a lot of physical and emotional problems for children and their families in India, where the number of cases is the highest in the world. Thalassaemia is a disease related to children about which people have very little knowledge. Every year 10 thousand to 12 thousand children in India fall victim to this disease. In such a situation, 'World Thalassaemia Day' is celebrated every year on 8 May to spread awareness about this disease.

In thalassaemia, the level of haemoglobin in the body starts decreasing. Due to this, the body gradually starts lacking blood, and the child becomes helpless in walking. Dr Isha Kaul, Director, Hemato-Oncology, BMT, Max Super Speciality Hospital, explains what thalassaemia is. What are its symptoms, and what should be done to prevent it?

What is thalassaemia?

Thalassaemia is a genetic blood disorder that causes the body to produce less than normal levels of haemoglobin. This can lead to anaemia, fatigue, and other serious health problems. Patients with thalassaemia could potentially be treated with a stem cell transplant, in which the damaged blood-forming cells in their body are replaced with healthy cells from a donor.

Symptoms of Thalassaemia

Extreme fatigue

weakness

Yellowing of the skin

Anaemia

Difficulty breathing

How to prevent thalassaemia?

Blood transfusion is a temporary solution, but stem cell transplant is the only way to cure it completely. Many patients do not have a matching donor, so in such cases, transplant with the help of a matched unrelated donor (MUD) is the only hope of their survival. However, finding a matching donor out of millions is the biggest challenge.

Get these tests done for thalassaemia

Complete blood count (CBC): Measures the quantity and quality of red blood cells.

Haemoglobin Electrophoresis: Identifies the types of haemoglobin present in the blood, including abnormal variants.

Genetic Testing: Identifies the genetic mutation responsible for thalassaemia.

Iron Studies: Measures iron levels in the blood, which helps in diagnosing thalassaemia and iron deficiency.

Bone Marrow Biopsy: This test helps to determine the severity of thalassaemia and when to start treatment.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

