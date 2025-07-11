World Population Day 2025: These 10 deadly diseases threatening billions globally Around the world, several diseases are spreading quickly and, if left unchecked, can create serious issues. In particular, the risk of diseases linked to lifestyle choices is rising quickly. This disease is the primary cause of death.

Globally, particularly in India, population management is being emphasised. The United Nations research projects that by 2025, there will be 1.46 billion people living in India. In contrast, the birth rate is drastically dropping. India is now the world's most populous nation with this number. But as the population grows, basic amenities also face significant challenges. Diseases are spreading throughout the world as a result of poor lifestyle choices, where heart attacks account for the greatest number of fatalities. A significant portion of the global population suffers from heart disease.

Most people in the world suffer from heart disease

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that heart disease is one of the leading causes of death. Heart attacks and strokes are examples of heart-related illnesses and ischaemic heart disease. According to WHO figures from 2021, heart disease is the leading cause of mortality globally, accounting for 39 million fatalities.

WHO declared these 10 diseases as dangerous

The second risk is Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and after that, the risk of respiratory tract infection, especially lower respiratory infection, increases. At the same time, different types of cancer are also increasing rapidly all over the world. In which a large population is at risk of cancer of the lungs, trachea and bronchus.

Young people are at risk of diabetes

Young people are becoming more and more susceptible to diabetes. Due to improper eating habits and poor lifestyle choices, a significant portion of the global population is developing diabetes and obesity. Dementia and Alzheimer's disease are also becoming more common. Patients with tuberculosis, or TB, rank tenth, whereas kidney illnesses rank eighth.

