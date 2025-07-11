MIT engineers develop world's first emergency implant to protect people with Type 1 diabetes MIT engineers have made tremendous progress in revolutionising Type 1 diabetes management with their groundbreaking emergency implant. This device has the potential to improve the quality of life for people with Type 1 diabetes and their families.

Millions of people worldwide suffer from diabetes, a chronic condition, with Type 1 diabetes being the most prevalent type in children and young adults. This disorder causes the body's immune system to target the pancreatic cells that produce insulin, which results in insufficient insulin production and trouble controlling blood sugar levels. Insulin injections or infusions are necessary for the management of Type 1 diabetes in people for the rest of their lives. But a recent groundbreaking discovery by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has the potential to transform the lives of people with Type 1 diabetes. They have created the first emergency implant in history that can shield diabetics with Type 1 diabetes from potentially fatal blood sugar drops.

Researchers at MIT have developed a tiny gadget, about the size of a quarter, that can be worn beneath the skin and release glucagon when necessary without the need for an injection in order to treat Type 1 diabetes. Many diabetic patients already use a continuous glucose monitor (CGM), which can be initiated manually or automatically.

How the device works for diabetics

A 3D-printed polymer reservoir that holds powdered glucagon—which is more stable for long-term storage than the liquid form—is part of the implant. A unique substance known as a shape-memory alloy—in this example, a slab of nickel-titanium—is used to encapsulate this reservoir. When heated, the alloy changes shape.

The alloy is heated to roughly 40 degrees Celsius by a tiny electric current that is triggered by a wireless signal from a CGM or a manual remote when the user's blood sugar falls too low. As a result, it bends and releases the glucagon granules into the circulation.

Daniel Anderson, professor at MIT’s Department of Chemical Engineering and senior author of the study, said, “In our tests, blood sugar levels returned to normal in less than 10 minutes. The goal was to build a device that’s always ready to protect patients, day or night.”

Tested in diabetic mice

The implant has already been tested in diabetic patients, and the results have been promising. The specialised cells in the implant were able to maintain stable blood sugar levels in mice with Type 1 diabetes for several days.

The device also promises other emergency drugs

The device has potential for other emergency medications in addition to glucagon. The team tested it with epinephrine, which is used to treat heart attacks and severe allergic responses (anaphylaxis), and observed that it was equally effective and released the medicine quickly.

“This could become a new way of delivering any emergency medicine quickly and precisely,” said Siddharth Krishnan, lead author of the study and now a professor at Stanford University.

Millions of people with diabetes and other illnesses that need fast-acting medication may find hope in the work, which was published in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering.

Up to four weeks have been spent safely implanting the device in animals thus far. Now, scientists are trying to make it last at least a year, after which it could need to be replaced. Within three years, human clinical trials are anticipated to start.

