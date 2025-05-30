World Multiple Sclerosis Day 2025: 5 tips to manage the condition better, according to experts MS is a condition that happens when the immune system attacks the brain and spinal cord. There is no cure for MS, however, treatment focuses on speeding recovery from attacks, reducing relapses, slowing the progression and managing MS symptoms. Here are some tips to manage multiple sclerosis.

World Multiple Sclerosis Day is observed every year on May 30. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), it is estimated that over 1.8 million people have multiple sclerosis (MS) worldwide. MS is a condition that happens when the immune system attacks the brain and spinal cord. The causes of MS are not known, but a family history of the disease may increase the risk.

There is no cure for MS, however, treatment for the condition focuses on speeding recovery from attacks, reducing relapses, slowing the progression of the disease and managing MS symptoms. Here are some tips to manage multiple sclerosis, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Eat for optimal health

Everyone can benefit from a good diet, but especially people with chronic diseases such as MS. A better diet may actually be therapeutic for MS patients, since it can help them avoid metabolic syndrome, the all-too-common constellation of high blood pressure, high blood sugar, high cholesterol, abdominal obesity and insulin resistance.

Regular exercise

Research shows that people with MS who participate in an aerobic exercise program benefit from improved cardiovascular fitness, increased strength, better bladder and bowel function and a more upbeat attitude. Yoga, adaptive tai chi and water exercise are also excellent workouts for people with MS.

Address sleep issues

MS can cause sleep problems, including insomnia, frequent nighttime urination, narcolepsy and leg spasms.

Customise your environment

MS symptoms can strike suddenly and make it hard for patients to physically navigate their environment. Life is easier for people with MS when their homes and offices are arranged for maximum efficiency and minimum risk.

Reach out and get involved

Self-help and MS support groups can help you connect with other patients and caregivers and establish a valuable network for exchanging ideas, new research news and encouragement.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

