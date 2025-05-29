8 essential women’s health screenings you can’t afford to miss Regular health checkups are lifesaving. Open conversations about women's health are vital. Early detection through these screenings can significantly improve the quality of life for women in India.

In India, it is vital to focus on women's health through preventive screening. Because socio-cultural factors can impede women's healthcare, it is critical to raise awareness and take action. The incidence rate of noncommunicable disease (NCD) in women is worrying at 62 per 1,000 women against 36 per 1,000 men. This requires the need for regular health checks to be taken seriously, as per Dr Manjula NV, Consultant - Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital.

This checklist calls attention to important diagnostic examinations to empower and facilitate women in taking health responsibility.

Breast Health: Breast cancer is the primary reason for cancer-related death among Indian women. Doctors recommend that women perform self-examinations every month, along with yearly clinical breast exams and mammograms between the ages of 40 and 49 or earlier if they have relatives who have had breast cancer.

Cervical Cancer: Cervical cancer is a serious issue. Women should begin Pap smears, preferably with HPV testing, at age 21 and have them every three years. Vaccination is highly recommended for girls at age 11-12 before they are sexually active because it protects against cervical cancer and other cancers.

Thyroid Function: There is a high prevalence of thyroid disease. Thyroid function tests (T3, T4, and TSH) are important and should be considered in all regular visits, especially in women with complaints related to the thyroid, who are pregnant, or who have recently undergone menopause.

Diabetes Screening: India has a heavy burden of diabetes. Fasting blood sugar or HbA1c estimation should form part of regular visits, especially in women older than 45 years or with high risk.

Cardiovascular Health: Cardiovascular diseases are a leading cause of death and disability among women in India. A lipid profile should be conducted every five years, starting at age 20 or earlier with a family history.

Blood Health: Anaemia is quite common among women, which can sometimes go unnoticed until symptoms such as tiredness and weakness arise. A Complete Blood Count (CBC) test is a quick and simple screening test. It is a crucial screening test for women who are menstruating or pregnant and for women who may be feeling fatigued for no reason.

Vitamin Deficiencies: Vitamin D and B12 deficiency are usual and widespread. Screening is recommended, especially for women with joint pain, fatigue, or mood changes.

Bone Health: Osteoporosis, particularly after menopause, is becoming more of a concern. A bone mineral density (BMD) test is recommended for women aged 65 and over, or earlier if they have risk factors.

Abdominal and pelvic sonography may be useful for early ovarian cancer detection, particularly with a family history. Discussing abnormal uterine bleeding, PCOS management, postmenopausal bleeding, and fertility concerns with a gynaecologist should be prioritised.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

