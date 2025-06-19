World Kidney Cancer Day 2025: Expert shares everyday habits that increase the risk On World Kidney Cancer Day 2025, experts highlight everyday habits that increase kidney cancer risk, including smoking, excessive painkiller use, unhealthy diet, poor hydration, sedentary lifestyle, and inadequate sleep. Awareness and prevention can help reduce risk.

New Delhi:

Kidney cancer, though often silent in its early stages, is emerging as a significant health concern in India. While most people associate its symptoms with visible warning signs such as blood in the urine or persistent pain, doctors are now observing an increasing number of kidney cancer cases detected without any symptoms—often during routine ultrasounds or scans done for unrelated reasons.

According to Dr Ravindra Varma, Senior Consultant Urologist and Managing Director, these incidental findings have revolutionised how kidney cancer is diagnosed and treated today. Thanks to early detection, many patients are now eligible for nephron-sparing surgery, a modern surgical technique that removes only the tumour while preserving the healthy portion of the kidney. This organ-preserving approach reduces complications and helps maintain long-term kidney function.

But the bigger question is: Why is kidney cancer becoming more common? The answer lies, to a large extent, in our everyday habits.

Everyday habits that increase your risk of kidney cancer:

1. Smoking

Smoking is one of the most well-established risk factors for kidney cancer. It damages the blood vessels in the kidneys and increases the chances of tumour formation. Quitting smoking is one of the most important preventive steps you can take.

2. Obesity and Poor Diet

A high body mass index (BMI) is linked with a higher risk of kidney cancer. Diets high in processed foods, red meat, and sugary drinks further amplify this risk. A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains is kidney-protective.

3. Exposure to Workplace Chemicals

Prolonged exposure to certain chemicals, such as trichloroethylene (used in metal cleaning and dry cleaning), has been associated with kidney cancer. Use proper safety gear and avoid prolonged exposure.

4. High Protein Supplements in Unregulated Quantities

Fitness trends that promote excessive protein intake, especially via unregulated supplements, can overburden the kidneys and cause long-term damage, potentially raising cancer risk.

5. Neglecting Regular Health Checkups

Avoiding routine health screenings can delay the diagnosis of kidney issues. Many early-stage kidney cancers are picked up incidentally during abdominal imaging for unrelated problems.

6. Self-Medication and Herbal Remedies

Using unknown or unverified herbal remedies can harm your kidneys. Some traditional medicines contain heavy metals that accumulate in the kidneys and may lead to malignancy.

The way forward: awareness, early detection, and healthy choices

Experts strongly advise not ignoring any kidney-related findings seen on ultrasound or CT scans, even if there are no symptoms. A timely consultation with a urologist can make a significant difference. With advances like nephron-sparing surgery, patients now have better outcomes and fewer complications when cancer is caught early.

As we move toward healthier lifestyles, it's important to remember that kidney cancer is not always about fate—it's often about choices. Quitting smoking, eating better, staying active, and undergoing regular health checkups are powerful tools in your hands.

Your kidneys silently support your health every day. Isn't it time you supported them back?

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

