World Kidney Cancer Day 2025: Chronic kidney disease increases the risk of cancer, know what causes CKD

World Kidney Cancer Day is observed every year on the third Thursday of June. This year, it is being observed today, June 19. The day aims to raise awareness about kidney cancer and ways to prevent it. Kidney cancer, also known as renal cancer can happen due to various reasons, one of them is Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).

CKD is a condition wherein the kidneys are damaged and hence, can't filter blood effectively. This eventually leads to the buildup of fluids and toxins in the body, which can severely impact one's health. CKD can lead to gradual kidney damage and eventually lead to kidney failure. Hence, people with CKD undergo dialysis to remove the waste and toxins from the body. A lot of people also undergo dialysis.

There are various reasons that can lead to CKD. Here are some the causes of chronic kidney disease.

Diabetes

This is one of the leading cause of CKD. High blood sugar levels tend to damage the small blood vessels in the kidneys, thereby, affecting their ability to filter waste effectively. Over time, this leads to diabetic nephropathy.

Hypertension

Chronic high blood pressure can add excessive stress on the blood vessels, including the ones in the kidneys. This pressure can lead to scarring and reduce kidney function, which eventually leads to CKD.

Glomerulonephritis

This is a group of diseases that causes inflammation in the glomeruli, which is the filtering units of the kidneys. It can be acute or chronic and often happens due to infections, autoimmune disorders or unknown causes. This gradually reduces kidney function, thereby, causing CKD.

Polycystic Kidney Disease

PKD is a genetic disorder that is characterised by the growth of multiple cysts in the kidneys. These cysts enlarge over time, replacing healthy tissue and affecting kidney function, which can lead to kidney failure.

Recurrent Kidney Infections

Also known as pyelonephritis, frequent or untreated kidney infections can cause lasting damage and scarring to the renal tissues, leading to loss of kidney function and CKD.

Nephrotoxic Drugs

Certain medications such as NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), some antibiotics, and chemotherapy agents can affect the kidney tissues, when used for a very long time, and especially taken without proper medical supervision.

Prolonged Obstruction of the Urinary Tract

Conditions like kidney stones or enlarged prostate can block the flow of urine. Chronic obstruction increases pressure in the kidneys, damaging tissues and leading to CKD.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

