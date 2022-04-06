World Health Day: Unhealthy habits that could ruin your healthy lifestyle

Follow us on Image Source : MEENAKSHI MOHANTY Unhealthy habits that ruin your healthy lifestyle

We all predominately live a healthy lifestyle, however, we do indulge in a few bad habits such as snacking too much, lack of sleep, working long hours etc which we tend to shrug off considering our busy lifestyles. However, these bad habits could actually hamper our efforts toward establishing healthy habits.

The first step towards improving one's health is actually identifying a bad habit. You can set small goals, substitute a bad habit with a slightly healthy one, change your surroundings etc. The main goal here is to focus on the habit you want to break.

So, on this World Health Day, let’s talk about the unhealthy habits that are hampering our health and how can we change them.

1. Negative Thought process

The way we think can be very powerful. A negative thought process can lead to a lot of stress and anxiety, which can affect your mental and physical health. Stress can make your body prone to illness and lead to a lot of diseases. Remember, a healthy mind is necessary for a healthy body.

2. Junk food intake

We live a fast-paced life and tend to indulge in a lot of junk and fast food to save on time. While junk food is tasty and satisfies your cravings, it is very unhealthy for the body especially if it becomes a regular source of food intake. If you are staying alone and do not have access to regular ‘home-cooked food’, consider investing in a tiffin or online food service that provides healthier food options.

3. Staying up late

We don’t consider sleep to be an essential factor when it comes to leading a healthy lifestyle, however lack of sleep can lead to poor concentration, fatigue, exertion etc, which will hamper your work during the day. Getting atleast 8-10 sleep every night can be beneficial for both the body and mind. It can help to improve one’s mood and cognition as well as improve recovery from exercise and regulate one's appetite. Remember to exercise regularly and avoid caffeine after 7:00 pm if you aim to sleep by 11:00 pm

4. Inactivity Lifestyle

One of the unhealthiest lifestyles is a sedentary lifestyle, which can lead to high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, diabetes and many other health issues. Engaging in regular workouts can help improve muscular movements and bone health and can be a great stress buster. There are plenty of other activities you can take up, if you can’t hit the gym regularly, and it can be as simple as taking the stairs instead of the lift. The sole idea is to staying active

5. Late dinners

Not many of us have taken this into account, but eating anything post 8 is an unhealthy habit, as our digestive system is usually slow post this time. While it is not possible to have dinner before 8 all the time, considering the busy lifestyle we lead, you should consider keeping a minimum of a 2.5-hour gap between your last meal and bedtime. Also, try taking light meals during the night which are easy to digest.

Changes are never easy and it can be difficult to get rid of certain bad habits that you have been following for a long time. However, if you want to lead a fit and healthy lifestyle you should consider changing your bad lifestyle habits

(The article is attributed to Meenakshi Mohanty, Fitness Expert​)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV