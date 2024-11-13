World Diabetes Day 2024: Early signs of high blood sugar level you should not ignore

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Early signs of high blood sugar level you should not ignore

India is called the diabetes capital of the world. The increasing cases of diabetes in the country are becoming a matter of concern. To avoid this silent killer disease, people need to be health conscious. You can reduce the risk of this disease by following a healthy lifestyle and a balanced diet plan. According to health experts, it is important to identify the symptoms of this disease as early as possible. Let us tell you about some warning signs of diabetes.

Fatigue and tingling

If you feel tired throughout the day, you should be careful. Apart from this, tingling sensation in hands and feet can also point towards this serious disease. Symptoms like dry mouth and frequent thirst can also be a sign of a silent killer disease like diabetes.

Frequent urination

If you have to urinate several times a day, then this symptom is one of the common symptoms of diabetes. Ignoring such symptoms can be very harmful for your health. Apart from this, if your injury is taking more time to heal than before, then the chances of getting diabetes can increase.

Blurred vision

Having high blood sugar levels or diabetes can also have a bad effect on your eyesight. Blurred vision can be one of the common symptoms of diabetes. If you are experiencing such symptoms simultaneously, then you should consult a doctor and get yourself tested for diabetes without being careless.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy)

