Do you get dry mouth at night? It can be a symptom of diabetes, know other signs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Symptoms of diabetes you must know.

Diabetes is a serious and incurable disease which is mainly caused by a disturbed lifestyle and poor eating habits. This serious condition can be controlled by managing the blood sugar level. This happens when insulin is not produced in the body. Diabetes patients do not show any symptoms initially, but many small signs are visible. Often people ignore these signs thinking them to be normal. Let us tell you, its symptoms are easily visible at night, which people generally consider to be quite normal. So, let us know what symptoms are seen at night when blood sugar increases.

These symptoms start appearing in the body at night:

Tingling in the feet: If there is a tingling sensation in the feet suddenly while sleeping at night or the feet suddenly become numb, then increased sugar level can be a major reason behind this.

Excessive sweating: If you start sweating even after turning on the fan at night and this is happening almost every day, then you should get your glucose level tested once. This is also a major symptom of diabetes.

Feeling restless: If you are feeling uneasy while sleeping at night. If you feel restless or your heartbeat suddenly increases, then this can be a symptom of an increased blood sugar level. In such a situation, go to the doctor immediately.

Dry mouth problem: If you are having a dry mouth problem while sleeping at night and are feeling very thirsty, then this can also be a symptom of diabetes.

Excessive urination: When one has diabetes, the amount of glucose in the blood increases. Due to this, people have to get up several times at night to urinate. This symptom indicates that the glucose level in the blood is not under control.

ALSO READ: Do you stress a lot? It can have a bad effect on diabetics, know prevention tips