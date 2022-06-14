Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World Blood Donor Day 2022: History, Significance, Theme, Objectives and everything you need to know

World Blood Donor Day 2022: Donating blood to save someone's life not only is a great task but also helps in keeping your health on the right track. It can keep you healthy both mentally and physically. In order to raise awareness about the life-saving noble act, World Blood Donor Day is celebrated all across the globe on June 14 every year. The day is celebrated in order to extend support to the blood transfusion services, blood donor organizations and other non-governmental organizations for their campaigns. It should be kept in mind that with the help of safe blood and blood products, millions of lives can be saved. Many are still unaware as to why this day holds so importance. In case you are one of those, here's everything you need to know-- from history, and significance to the theme and objectives of this year.

Have a look:

WHO on World Blood Donor Day:

WHO states, "The event serves to thank voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their life-saving gift of blood and also to raise awareness of the need for regular blood donations to ensure that all individuals and communities have access to affordable and timely supplies of safe and quality-assured blood and blood products, as an integral part of universal health coverage and a key component of effective health systems."

World Blood Donor Day 2022 Date:

Just like every year, World Blood Donor Day will take place on June 14 this year.

World Blood Donor Day 2022 Theme:

The World Health Organization (WHO), this year has decided on ‘Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives,’ as the slogan and theme for this year’s Blood Donor Day.

World Blood Donor Day 2022 Celebration:

World Blood Donor Day 2022, will be hosted by Mexico this year through its National Blood Centre in Mexico City on 14 June 2022.

World Blood Donor Day 2022 History:

For the unversed, on June 14, Nobel prize winner and scientist Karl Landsteiner was born. He has got the credit for finding the ABO blood group system. World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on the birthday of Karl Landsteiner, who discovered various blood groups. Before Carl detected blood groups, blood transfusions used to happen without knowing the various blood groups. This discovery made Karl Landsteiner win the Nobel Prize in the year 1930.

World Blood Donor Day 2022 Objectives:

The objectives of World Blood Donor Day 2022 include: