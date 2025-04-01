World Autism Awareness Day 2025: Date, theme and significance of the day Autism Spectrum Disorder usually begins in early childhood and eventually causes problems functioning in society; socially, in school and at work. WHO says that about 1 in 160 children has autism. Read on to know the date, theme and significance of World Autism Awareness Day.

World Autism Awareness Day is observed every year which aims to raise awareness about autism spectrum disorder (ASD). ASD is a developmental brain disorder which impacts how a person perceives and socialises with others, causing problems in social interaction and communication. The disorder also includes limited and repetitive patterns of behaviour.

According to Mayo Clinic, ASD usually begins in early childhood and eventually causes problems functioning in society; socially, in school and at work. While there is no cure for autism spectrum disorder, intensive, early treatment can make a big difference in the lives of many children. World Health Organisation (WHO) says that about 1 in 160 children has autism.

World Autism Awareness Day 2025 Date and Theme

Every year, World Autism Awareness Day is observed on April 2. There is a specific theme that is set every year and awareness about the condition is based on the same. This year, the theme of World Autism Awareness Day is "Advancing Neurodiversity and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)."

World Autism Awareness Day Significance

The United Nations General Assembly designated 2 April as World Autism Awareness Day (WAAD) in 2007. The day is dedicated to raising awareness and promoting acceptance of individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder. It also aims to foster a better understanding of autism, its effects on individuals and families, and the importance of early diagnosis and intervention. By promoting awareness and acceptance, World Autism Awareness Day seeks to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for individuals with autism, allowing them to reach their full potential and live fulfilling lives.

