Nanotech can help boost immunotherapy for breast cancer treatment, doctor explains how According to a recent study, researchers are developing nanotechnology that can improve the treatment of one of the most aggressive forms of breast cancer; triple-negative breast cancer. Read on as a doctor explains how nanotechnology can help boost immunotherapy for breast cancer treatment.

Cancer arises from the uncontrolled growth and spread of the body's cells. One of the major properties of cancer cells is immune evasion. Immunotherapies work to reverse this and activate the body's immune system to recognize and remove cancer cells. This manipulation of the tumour microenvironment (T-cells, cytokines, extracellular matrix), checkpoint inhibition and techniques such as CAR-T cell therapy.

Breast cancer is a form of cancer when there's abnormal growth of breast cells which eventually forms tumours. If this is left unchecked and untreated, the tumours can spread throughout the body and get fatal. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there were 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022.

However, if breast cancer is diagnosed and treated at the right time, the cancer cells can be removed completely. According to a recent study, researchers are developing nanotechnology that can improve the treatment of one of the most aggressive forms of breast cancer; triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

The researchers are developing novel nanoparticles that can increase the effectiveness of immunotherapies. Dr Sachin Sekhar Biswal, Medical Oncologist at Manipal Hospitals Bhubaneswar explains how nanotechnology can help boost immunotherapy for breast cancer treatment.

There's advances and evolution of immunotherapy, including pembrolizumab for triple negative breast cancer. Nanotechnology also plays a pivotal role in designing these molecules, especially checkpoint inhibitors that boost T-cell activity against tumorigenesis. Other methods also exist, including CAR-T cell therapy and adoptive T-cell transfer, but it is yet to be determined in clinical trials whether these methods have similar success.

The key pathways through which T-cells distinguish and destroy cancer cells are similar regardless of cancer type. Currently, checkpoint inhibitors are used in breast, lung, kidney, and urothelial cancers. "Tissue-agnostic" therapies, in which markers as MSI, TMB and TILs are guiding broader application of treatments irrespective of the origin of cancer.

How do these nanotechnologies help India to fight breast cancer?

Nanotechnology-based immunotherapeutic approaches have immense potential to enhance the treatment of breast cancer in India. These technologies can provide targeted treatment, improving the effectiveness of the treatment and minimising side effects. This may provide improved survival rates and enhanced quality of life for breast cancer patients.

Is this nanotech only going to be limited to breast cancer or does it also offer a way to cure more cancer types like prostate or lung or others?

Nanotechnology-based immunotherapies are not exclusive to breast cancer. This general framework for T-cell recognition and activation applies to prostate, lung, kidney and other cancer types.

Estimated Price for India Market

Currently, immunotherapy is expensive which stands as a major barrier in India Nevertheless, further research on low-dose immunotherapies combined with the future broad adoption of nanotechnology is likely to lower costs over time. The goal is to make these more affordable.

