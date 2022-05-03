World Asthma Day 2022: Date, history, significance and theme this year

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV World Asthma Day 2022

World Asthma Day 2022: Each year to raise awareness about asthma, we celebrate the World Asthma Day across the globe on May 3. The daAsthma is a condition in which there is a narrowing of airways due to swelling of mucosa and also there is increase production of mucus in the airways. It causes symptoms such as wheezing (whistling sound from chest), shortness of breath, chest tightness and cough that vary over time in occurrence, frequency and intensity and may be more severe at night. Although asthma cannot be cured permanently, it can be controlled to a larger extent. As per the 2021 report of World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 15 to 20 million people in India suffer from asthma, which includes patients from every age group.

History

The day was first started by the Global Initiative for Asthma, which is a medical guideline organisation founded in 1993. This organisation works with various health care professionals to reduce the prevalence of Asthma. The first World Asthma Day that was held on the sidelines of the World Asthma Meeting in Spain included participation from 35 countries. Since that day, it is being celebrated on the first Tuesday of May.

Theme

For the 2022 World Asthma Day, Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) has chosen ‘Closing Gaps in Asthma Care' as the theme.

Significance

World Asthma Day aims at bridging the gaps in asthma care. The day has been dedicated to increase awareness about the medical issues that asthma patients face and to encourage equal access to diagnosis and treatment (medicine). According to Global Initiative for Asthma, efforts are made to ensure that international respiratory communities work together with patients and health care providers to implement asthma care solutions both, locally and globally.