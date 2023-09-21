World Alzheimer's Day 2023: Know how Ayurveda can help in symptom management and improve general well-being

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know how Ayurveda can help in symptom management of Alzheimer's.

People from all across the world observe World Alzheimer's Day on September 21. Alzheimer's disease can be treated with comprehensive strategies of Ayurveda, the ancient system of Indian medical treatment. While not offering a conclusive cure, Ayurveda can significantly help in symptom management and improve general well-being for those plagued by this ailment. Dr Vikas Verma, Director, Shashvat Ayurveda, Chandigarh has shared some inputs regarding holistic symptom management of the ailment.

The recognition of a person’s unique constitution, or dosha, comprising Vata, Pitta, and Kapha elements. This constitutional acknowledgement can help practitioners customize therapies to meet every patient’s individual needs. Nervous system disorder, an imbalance of Vata specifically involves some weakness, disturbance, or hypersensitivity of the nervous system which results in memory loss issues. This personalised approach helps treat Alzheimer's patients’ memory loss, comfort, and cognitive decline symptoms.

Herbal medicine is a key component of ayurvedic Alzheimer's treatment. The neuroprotective properties of powerful herbs like Ashwagandha, Brahmi, Jyotishmati i and Shankhpushpi are well documented. They promote lower brain inflammation, and nerve cell regeneration and support cognitive function. These herbs are provided in the variety by Ayurvedic practitioners suggesting formulations.

Proper dietary advice from an ayurvedic practitioner can help aid digestion issues and nourish the brain. Nutrient-rich diet forms the foundation, constituted of whole grains, seasonal fruits and vegetables, and good fats. Specific herbs like turmeric (Curcuma longa) and ginger because of their rich anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties help improve cognitive health.

Ayurveda adopts a holistic approach that extends beyond physical health and focuses on mental and emotional health. Regular practices of yoga, meditation, and pranayam are all essential. While improving mental clarity, these healthy practices serve to reduce stress levels and improve cognitive function and memory retention.

Ayurveda has a whole plan for treating Alzheimer's by tackling the complex nature of the disease with personalised therapies like Panchakarma therapy, Nasya therapy, transcranial oleation therapies like Shirodhara, Shirobasti, ShiroAbhyanga, Shiroseka, Vasti therapy and Aromatherapy to alleviate the person’s mood and cognitive function using essential oils. It is very important to consult a well-experienced Ayurvedic doctor who can create a personalised treatment plan based on the patient's specific dosha or constitution and health issues.

