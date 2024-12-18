Winter Blues? Know effects, symptoms and prevention tips from Swami Ramdev to get relief

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the effects, symptoms and prevention tips for winter blues.

If you want to keep yourself fit and healthy, you must work hard for it. You will have to sweat and do some exercise. In winter, sweating has become even more important. Because of the cold, which is increasing these days, cold waves are blowing in the plains, and in such a situation, laziness increases. Workouts are missed. The triple attack of fog, smog, and pollution is also becoming a problem for people. In such a situation, Seasonal Affective Disorder troubles the most.

What is this seasonal affective disorder (SAD)?

Actually, due to less sunlight and sunshine in winter, people experience some depression. This is also called seasonal affective disorder or SAD. Because sunlight is related to hormones which control our mood, due to this sadness, physical activity also decreases. Due to which weight starts increasing. In case of no sweating, the risk of high blood pressure increases. Along with this, the body also feels tired due to body pain. Energy remains low throughout the day, this condition is also called winter blues. In such a situation, with the help of yoga and Ayurveda, you can change your mood by removing seasonal affective disorder. Know from Swami Ramdev how to keep yourself fit?

The effect of the winter blues

Obesity

Body pain

Depression

High BP

Diabetes

Brain Stroke

Heart Attack

Kidney failure

Dementia

Symptoms of high BP

The symptoms of high blood pressure include frequent headaches, breathing problems, tingling in the nerves and dizziness.

To control BP, drink plenty of water, reduce stress and tension, eat food on time, do not eat junk food, have 6 to 8 hours of sleep and avoid fasting.

How to control sugar

Eat 1 teaspoon of fenugreek powder daily

Eat 2 cloves of garlic in the morning

Eat cabbage, bitter gourd, gourd

Pay special attention to your diet in winter

Keep yourself warm

Avoid high-calorie foods

Make sure to workout

Sit in the sun for half an hour

Take cucumber-bitter gourd-tomato juice

Drink decoction of Giloy

Do Mandukasana- Yoga Mudrasana

Do Kapalabhati for 15 minutes

How to lose weight

Try Cinnamon

Take 3-6 grams of cinnamon

Boil it in 200 grams of water

Mix 1 teaspoon of honey and drink it

Take 1 teaspoon of Triphala with warm water at night

Drink ginger-lemon tea

Headache and cold will go away

Add 1 teaspoon reetha in 100 grams of water

Add a pinch of dry ginger, black pepper powder

Filter it and put 2-3 drops in the nose

Lastly, to keep your brain healthy eat walnuts, almonds, cashews, flaxseeds and pumpkin seeds.

