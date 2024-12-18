Wednesday, December 18, 2024
     
Winter Blues? Know effects, symptoms and prevention tips from Swami Ramdev to get relief

Winters bring a triple attack of cold, fog and pollution. Lack of sunlight makes one feel sad and depressed. Physical activity starts decreasing and weight, sugar and blood pressure start increasing. So to stay away from winter blues, know from Swami Ramdev how to keep yourself fit.

Published : Dec 18, 2024 11:08 IST, Updated : Dec 18, 2024 11:08 IST
winter blues
Image Source : FREEPIK Know the effects, symptoms and prevention tips for winter blues.

If you want to keep yourself fit and healthy, you must work hard for it. You will have to sweat and do some exercise. In winter, sweating has become even more important. Because of the cold, which is increasing these days, cold waves are blowing in the plains, and in such a situation, laziness increases. Workouts are missed. The triple attack of fog, smog, and pollution is also becoming a problem for people. In such a situation, Seasonal Affective Disorder troubles the most. 

What is this seasonal affective disorder (SAD)?

Actually, due to less sunlight and sunshine in winter, people experience some depression. This is also called seasonal affective disorder or SAD. Because sunlight is related to hormones which control our mood, due to this sadness, physical activity also decreases. Due to which weight starts increasing. In case of no sweating, the risk of high blood pressure increases. Along with this, the body also feels tired due to body pain. Energy remains low throughout the day, this condition is also called winter blues. In such a situation, with the help of yoga and Ayurveda, you can change your mood by removing seasonal affective disorder. Know from Swami Ramdev how to keep yourself fit?

The effect of the winter blues

  • Obesity
  • Body pain
  • Depression
  • High BP
  • Diabetes
  • Brain Stroke
  • Heart Attack
  • Kidney failure
  • Dementia

Symptoms of high BP 

The symptoms of high blood pressure include frequent headaches, breathing problems, tingling in the nerves and dizziness.

To control BP, drink plenty of water, reduce stress and tension, eat food on time, do not eat junk food, have 6 to 8 hours of sleep and avoid fasting. 

How to control sugar

  • Eat 1 teaspoon of fenugreek powder daily 
  • Eat 2 cloves of garlic in the morning
  • Eat cabbage, bitter gourd, gourd
  • Pay special attention to your diet in winter
  • Keep yourself warm
  • Avoid high-calorie foods 
  • Make sure to workout
  • Sit in the sun for half an hour 
  • Take cucumber-bitter gourd-tomato juice
  • Drink decoction of Giloy
  • Do Mandukasana- Yoga Mudrasana
  • Do Kapalabhati for 15 minutes

How to lose weight

  • Try Cinnamon
  • Take 3-6 grams of cinnamon
  • Boil it in 200 grams of water 
  • Mix 1 teaspoon of honey and drink it 
  • Take 1 teaspoon of Triphala with warm water at night 
  • Drink ginger-lemon tea 

Headache and cold will go away

  • Add 1 teaspoon reetha in 100 grams of water
  • Add a pinch of dry ginger, black pepper powder
  • Filter it and put 2-3 drops in the nose

Lastly, to keep your brain healthy eat walnuts, almonds, cashews, flaxseeds and pumpkin seeds. 

