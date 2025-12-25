Why your air fryer might be working against your health, Mumbai doctor explains Air fryers are often seen as a healthier way to cook, but a Mumbai-based doctor warns they can create a false sense of health. While they reduce oil, they cannot undo poor food choices, especially when used for ultra-processed frozen snacks.

Air fryers have taken over modern kitchens, especially among people trying to eat a little better. Less oil, less mess, and the promise of healthier food has made the appliance feel like a guilt-free shortcut.

But according to Dr Manan Vora, that confidence might be doing more harm than good. In a video shared on Instagram on December 24, the Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist offered a reality check for anyone relying too heavily on the machine to balance out poor food choices.

Air fryer is not a magic fix

Dr Vora is clear that he is not against air fryers. In fact, he uses one himself. What he pushes back against is the idea that the appliance can somehow undo unhealthy eating habits.

“Of course, air frying is still better than deep frying,” he said. “I use an air fryer myself.” He explained that air fryers use 70 to 90 percent less oil, reduce the formation of harmful compounds like acrylamide, and avoid repeated oil heating. All of this makes them a smarter option than deep frying, but not a magic fix.

“Should you use an air fryer over deep frying? Absolutely yes,” he added. “But is it a substitute for poor food choices and habits? Absolutely no.”

Why frozen snacks are still a problem

The bigger issue, according to Dr Vora, is how people actually use their air fryers. Many end up loading them with frozen and ultra-processed foods, assuming the cooking method makes them healthy. “Buying an air fryer and using it doesn’t make your food automatically healthy,” he said.

Air frying frozen momos, nuggets, paneer tikka, or fries does not remove refined starch, preservatives, additives, or excess salt. The ingredients stay the same, even if the oil content drops. The appliance can change how food is cooked, not what it is made of.

How to use an air fryer to your advantage

Dr Vora stressed that health outcomes depend on what and how often people eat, not on the gadget sitting on the kitchen counter. An air fryer cannot rebuild the nutritional profile of processed food.

In his caption, he summed it up simply, “An air fryer works for you when you use it for whole foods, balanced meals, protein, fibre, real ingredients. It works against you when it becomes a guilt-free junk food machine.”

The message is not to ditch the air fryer, but to use it with intention. A smarter cooking method still needs smarter food choices to actually make a difference.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

