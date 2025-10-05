Why vaccination during pregnancy must become essential antenatal care Indian couples focus on many pregnancy details, but vaccination during pregnancy is often overlooked. Dr Mukesh Gupta explains that getting vaccinated during pregnancy is not only about keeping the mother safe. It also helps protect the baby.

In recent years, Indian couples have begun approaching pregnancy in new and evolving ways. From detailed birth plans to parenting styles, every detail is discussed, researched and debated. Yet one key aspect does not get the attention it needs. Vaccination during pregnancy still does not feature in routine pregnancy conversations, despite its critical role in safeguarding newborns during their most vulnerable phase.

Dr Mukesh Gupta, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Le Nest Hospital, Mumbai, explains that getting vaccinated during pregnancy is not only about keeping the mother safe. It also helps protect the baby. That part is not usually talked about as much, but it’s important because newborns cannot fight off infections on their own the way older children or adults can. That’s because their immune system is still developing. The routine childhood vaccinations, like the one for whooping cough, are only given after the baby is about six weeks old. So, in the first few weeks, there’s an 'immunity gap' and babies are vulnerable to infectious diseases.

How maternal vaccination protects newborns

During pregnancy, a mother transfers protective antibodies to her baby through the placenta, protecting the immunity after the baby is born. But the mother may not have enough antibodies for optimal transfer to happen. This is where vaccination helps. If the mother gets vaccinated during pregnancy in the right phase, the baby gets sufficient antibodies. And after the baby is born, those antibodies shield the newborns from infectious diseases for the first few weeks.

When to get vaccinated during pregnancy

The timing of vaccination plays a crucial role. The third trimester is when it’s most effective, usually between 27 and 36 weeks. That’s when the transfer of antibodies from mother to baby is stronger. So, it’s important to bring up the conversation about vaccination with your gynaecologist early in the pregnancy. Just an open and simple conversation can guide you on the recommended vaccinations and help you schedule them at the right time.

Why the whooping cough vaccination is crucial for expectant mothers

One example is whooping cough; it's also called pertussis. In adults, it might just feel like a bad cough, but in babies, it can be much worse. It can start early, looking like a normal cold and nothing serious at first, but then turn into long coughing fits. The baby may struggle to breathe. In some cases, hospitalisation may be required. Some cases may even be fatal, but also something that can often be prevented. Research shows that if the mother is vaccinated during pregnancy, the chance of the baby being hospitalised for whooping cough in the first few months drops by about 90%. Since the baby can't get their own whooping cough vaccination before six weeks in India, the protection from the mother is often their only defence in those first weeks.

Making vaccination a part of your pregnancy discussions

Pregnancy already involves a lot of decision making about what to eat, what not to eat, what brand of diapers to buy and what kind of cot is best. But adding one simple conversation with your doctor about vaccinations during pregnancy is critical to ensure the protection of your newborn. This doesn’t require you to go out of your way or do anything special, just bring it up during one of your regular antenatal visits.

Taking a simple step to safeguard your newborn

By the time your baby is ready for their first scheduled vaccination, those fragile early weeks will have passed, and you will have the peace of mind and satisfaction of knowing that you have done everything possible to protect them right from the start.

