Egg freezing in India: Why more women are choosing fertility preservation according to experts More women in their 20s and 30s are freezing eggs to plan motherhood on their terms. Doctors explain benefits, process, costs, and success rates.

This is the year 2025, and more and more women in their 20s and 30s are taking control of their family plans! Across Indian cities, women are turning to egg freezing as a way to balance career aspirations, personal goals, and baby planning. Egg freezing, once regarded as a niche, is moving towards the mainstream leg of reproductive healthcare.

The Indian fertility preservation market, valued at $206 million in 2023, is projected to grow to $632.5 million by 2030. The experts say that this phenomenon would empower women with informed choices regarding the maternity of their unborn child and that technology and awareness are breaking the age-old taboo regarding reproductive health.

Balancing careers and fertility with egg freezing

Women from metropolitan areas generally tend to postpone their marriages or pregnancies in pursuit of a career, education, and personal growth. Egg freezing allows them flexibility without compromising their future fertility. Clinics today offer a holistic process, from hormone testing to egg retrieval, ensuring confidentiality and emotional support throughout the treatment.

Technology also makes access easier. Teleconsultations, home sample collection, and remote monitoring make it possible for women to balance the journey with busy schedules or long commutes.

How egg freezing works

The procedure includes four steps: ovarian stimulation, egg retrieval, freezing, and storage. It usually begins early in the menstrual cycle with hormone tests and ultrasounds. Mature eggs are then collected under sedation, frozen using vitrification, and stored for years if needed.

Success depends on age and egg quality

“Ideally, egg freezing is most effective before the age of 35, as it preserves fertility at a younger, healthier stage,” explained Dr. Rashmi Niphadkar, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Baner. “Monthly, 6 out of 10 women aged 25–35 visiting us for routine reproductive check-ups enquire about egg freezing. Compared to last year, we have seen a 60% rise in queries.”

What women ask before freezing eggs

Women seek clarity on timelines, side effects, and success rates before making a decision. “We have seen a clear increase in women asking detailed questions about egg freezing,” said Dr. Preethika Shetty, Consultant Obstetrician, Gynaecologist & Infertility Specialist, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharadi. “Many are career-focused, waiting for the right time, or concerned about conditions like low ovarian reserve and early menopause. The encouraging part is that women now see egg freezing not just as a backup but as a way to take control of fertility and ease the pressure of the biological clock.”

Physically, side effects from hormones and procedures are manageable with care. Women tend to feel empowered and emotionally anxious. Financially, knowledge of the costs of retrieval, storage, and future IVF is paramount.

The increasing demand for egg freezing denotes an era in which women actively make decisions for and about their reproductive lives. This has made it a practical option for preserving fertility and reducing age-related risks with proper handling by experts and awareness to align family planning with personal aspirations.

