Why IVF fails and how to know when it’s time to stop trying

New Delhi:

IVF can feel like a miracle ticket, science stepping in where nature stalled. But it’s important to say this gently and clearly: IVF is powerful, not perfect. Many couples encounter setbacks they never anticipated, and when that happens, confusion and self-blame often follow.

Dr Santosh Gupta, Clinical Director & Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Koramangala, Bengaluru, shared his take on understanding why IVF fails, and recognising when it may be time to pause or change direction, can help families make decisions that are informed, compassionate, and far less painful.

Most IVF failures happen before you even know it

When IVF doesn’t succeed, it usually means one of two things:

the embryo did not implant

there was a very early miscarriage

Implantation itself is an extraordinarily complex process. A healthy embryo must meet a receptive uterine lining at exactly the right time, and both have to be biologically ready.

Factors such as

embryo quality (often linked to egg age)

uterine conditions

hormonal timing

immune or infection-related issues

environmental influences

can disrupt this delicate window. Often, these failures occur silently, before pregnancy is ever confirmed.

Egg quality: the single biggest biological limiter

Egg quality declines with age, mainly due to increasing chromosomal errors. This is why younger patients tend to have higher success rates per IVF cycle. It’s not just about how many eggs are retrieved, but how many are capable of developing into healthy embryos.

Large studies and predictive models consistently show that age is the strongest factor influencing IVF success. After certain age thresholds, the chance of a live birth drops sharply, a reality doctors use when counselling patients, even though it’s often the hardest truth to hear.

When is it time to stop? There’s no rulebook

There is no universal “stop now” point in IVF. Instead, doctors look at patterns and probabilities, and so should patients.

Age matters most

Success rates fall significantly after the late 30s. After around 45, IVF using one’s own eggs is considered extremely low probability, and many experts discourage further attempts unless donor eggs are an option.

Ovarian reserve and egg yield

If repeated cycles produce very few eggs or consistently poor-quality embryos, the benefit of continuing becomes minimal.

Repeated failure despite good embryos

When multiple high-quality embryos fail to implant over several cycles, deeper evaluation is needed. Sometimes, changing strategy — or stepping back — is the wiser choice.

Emotional, financial, and physical cost

If IVF is causing severe stress, relationship strain, financial exhaustion, or medical risk, stopping is not failure. It is self-preservation. Ethical guidelines increasingly emphasise the importance of discussing limits openly.

How to make the decision: a practical reality check

Before deciding your next step, it helps to pause and ask:

What is my realistic chance of a live birth based on my age and egg supply?

What have previous cycles shown, embryo quality, genetic results, uterine findings?

Are there modifiable factors still unaddressed, such as smoking, weight, or environmental exposure?

Would a second opinion add clarity?

Most importantly: what is my personal endpoint, emotionally and practically?

Having this conversation openly with your doctor and your partner can prevent prolonged uncertainty and quiet heartbreak. IVF can achieve extraordinary outcomes, but it has biological boundaries.

