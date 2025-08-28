Why using iodised salt is important? Doctor reveals the truth Iodised salt is vital for thyroid health and preventing iodine deficiency disorders. Dr Aabid Amin Bhat, Medical Director at Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, explains why choosing iodised salt is one of the simplest ways to protect long-term health.

New Delhi:

Salt is an essential and intimate part of cooking, but whatever kind you use can influence your body and health. Added to taste, iodised salt is more important in protecting the body from some serious conditions that arise due to iodine deficiency.

To discuss the significance of iodised salt, we consulted Dr. Aabid Amin Bhat, MBBS, MD (Internal Medicine), Medical Director, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, who provided insight into how this simple dietary choice goes a long way in preventing thyroid disorders and promoting general well-being.

Importance of iodine in the body

Iodine is a trace mineral with a far-reaching impact on health. It is needed in sufficient quantities for the optimal functioning of the thyroid gland, which governs metabolism, growth, and brain development.

"Iodine is needed by the thyroid gland to make hormones that keep the metabolism and growth of the body healthy. Deficiency can upset multiple systems in the body and lead to long-term complications," states Dr. Bhat.

Health troubles associated with iodine deficiency

The thyroid cannot function effectively, and various health problems ensue as it suffers from iodine deficiency.

Common conditions associated with deficiency:

Goitre- enlargement of the thyroid gland in the neck.

Cretinism- extreme stunted growth and development of babies whose mothers are iodine-deficient.

Hypothyroidism- means lethargy, weight gain, and slower working of the body.

Cognitive impairment – reduced learning ability and memory problems in children.

“Iodine deficiency remains a public health concern even today, especially in regions where natural dietary sources are lacking,” explains Dr Bhat.

Why iodised salt works best

Not everyone has access to iodine-rich foods like seafood, seaweed, or dairy. That’s why fortifying common salt with iodine is such an effective public health measure.

“Salt is consumed by almost everyone, every day. By adding iodine to salt, we ensure that people get their daily requirement easily and consistently,” Dr Bhat points out.

Benefits of using iodised salt

Prevents goitre and other iodine deficiency disorders.

Supports healthy brain development in children.

Helps maintain energy levels and metabolism.

Improves overall quality of life at a very low cost.

Switching to iodised salt may feel like a small change, but it has powerful long-term health effects. By preventing iodine deficiency, it safeguards thyroid health, boosts brain development, and helps maintain overall vitality. “Choosing iodised salt is one of the simplest and most cost-effective ways to protect your health and your family’s future,” emphasises Dr Bhat.