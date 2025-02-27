How much salt is too much salt? Know the right amount of consumption per day Salt enhances the taste of food but if it is consumed in excess, it spoils the taste of food. Similarly, excess salt also spoils the mood of health. Eating too much salt can cause many dangerous diseases. Therefore, know how much salt should be consumed in a day.

Salt not only enhances the taste of food but also plays an important role in staying healthy. But it is important to consume salt in the right quantity. If you eat salt in the right quantity, it will give you many health benefits. Eating too much salt can make the body a home to many serious diseases. World Health Organization (WHO) has issued guidelines regarding the amount of salt and sugar many times. According to WHO, most people in the world are consuming more salt than required. People are consuming 9 to 12 grams of salt daily, due to which high blood pressure and heart diseases are increasing.

Salt, which is chemically called sodium chloride (NaCl), is very important to keep the body healthy. According to WHO, a person should consume a maximum of 5 grams of salt daily, i.e. about 1 teaspoon. 5 grams of salt contains 2000 milligrams of sodium. According to the American Heart Association, a heart patient should consume less than 1500 milligrams of sodium daily.

Harmful effects of eating too much salt

Eating too much salt increases the risk of high blood pressure and heart disease. When the amount of sodium in the body is high, it puts pressure on the kidneys.

Disadvantages of eating less salt

If you consume less salt than required, it can cause headache, fatigue, weakness, vomiting and dizziness. Therefore, you must take care of the amount of salt you consume daily.

What is the best salt?

People who use table salt or iodised salt in their food can avoid diseases like goitre. Rock salt contains many minerals like magnesium, potassium and iron. Black salt is considered good for keeping digestion healthy. Pink salt also contains more minerals. You can eat any salt or salt in variations but always keep the quantity in mind.

These things have more salt

Not only salt, but many things also have high sodium content. Especially avoid eating any kind of packed and processed food. This kind of food contains high sodium, due to which sodium becomes high in the body even without eating salt. Therefore, if you want to balance salt, then consume processed food, pizza, burgers, packed food and market snacks as little as possible.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy.)

ALSO READ: Anshula Kapoor shares PCOS-friendly food swaps that actually taste amazing, 'Makhana instead of chips'