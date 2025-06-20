Why is regular kidney cancer screening after 40 a must? Doctor explains Early detection is the key. Do not wait for symptoms to appear; get periodic scans for early detection. Beware of risk factors and avoid addictions.

New Delhi:

Urological cancer prevalence is significantly increasing across the globe, especially kidney cancer. Early diagnosis is the key to effective management of any cancer, and it's certainly most crucial for kidney cancer. The most prevalent form of kidney cancer is Renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Why is kidney cancer screening to be done in youngsters?

Kidney cancer incidence rates tend to increase with age, with a peak around the 7th decade, but it's not uncommon in younger individuals. A good percentage of cases are being diagnosed even in youngsters.

Kidney cancer in youngsters is usually an aggressive disease when compared to elders

The most important point to remember is that kidney cancer at early stages is usually silent and lurks inside the body without producing any kind of symptoms till it progresses to an advanced stage.

In the recent era of advanced imaging, most of the kidney cancers are being detected incidentally. The patient goes to the doctor for something else, and he prescribes an ultrasound, and kidney tumours are detected. This highlights the importance of periodic health check-ups and screening.

What is the importance of early detection?

According to Dr Rajesh Kumar Reddy Adapala, Consultant Uro-Oncologist, Asian Institute of Uro-oncology and robotic surgery, Banjara Hills, the reason why kidney cancer should be detected in the early stage is because small tumours can be easily removed using minimally invasive surgeries, i.e., robotic or Laparoscopic Partial Nephrectomy; instead of removing the entire kidney or performing morbid open surgery. Hence, 'the earlier, the better' holds for kidney cancer.

Who is at risk and strongly recommended to undergo early kidney cancer screening?

The following are the risk factors for developing kidney cancer, apart from age and gender:

Tobacco consumption in any form, i.e., smoking or chewing, causes kidney cancer due to various carcinogenic chemicals in tobacco. Being overweight or obese increases the risk of kidney cancer. Long-standing hypertension (high blood pressure) is linked to an increased risk of kidney cancer. This cancer is also prevalent in persons with Chronic Kidney Disease or those undergoing long-term dialysis who are at higher risk. Exposure to certain chemicals like asbestos, benzene, cadmium, and trichloroethylene can increase the risk.

Having a family member (parent or sibling) with kidney cancer or certain inherited conditions like von Hippel-Lindau disease, Birt-Hogg-Dube syndrome, and tuberous sclerosis complex can increase the risk.

