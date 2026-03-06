Vertigo, dizziness and falls: Why inner ear health matters as you turn 40

New Delhi:

While most people think of their ears as being used to help them hear, the reality is that the ear is also home to some of the body’s most sophisticated balancing systems. This is a system that works deep within the inner ear, communicating with the brain at all times to keep the body balanced, oriented, and moving in the correct way.

You usually don’t even know this system is at work until it stops working. This means that a spinning sensation, as if walking on a merry-go-round, or a lack of ability to stand up straight, are all tell-tale signs that this inner ear system is not working quite right. Ms Palak Dengla, Chief Physiotherapist, Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, shares her take on the subject. Experts agree that these problems begin to manifest themselves in people when they pass the age of 40.

The inner ear’s dual role: Hearing and stability

Within the inner ear, two important structures exist that carry out two very disparate functions, yet they use the same nerve to communicate. One structure, the cochlea, is used for the detection of sound. Next to the cochlea lies the vestibular system, which is used for the detection of movement, helping the body maintain its balance. Both structures use the vestibulocochlear nerve to communicate with the brain. As they share the same communication channel, problems with the inner ear have the effect of impacting the sense of hearing and the sense of balance at the same time.

As such, dizziness, vertigo, or the feeling that the room is spinning around one’s head can sometimes occur at the same time as hearing problems.

Why balance problems become more common after 40

As people age, subtle changes occur in the inner ear. Tiny sensory cells that detect movement, known as hair cells, gradually decline. Nerve signals may travel more slowly, and reflexes that help stabilise the body become less responsive. These changes can make it harder for the brain to interpret signals related to movement and position. Over time, this increases the likelihood of dizziness or imbalance.

Conditions that can affect the inner ear

Several disorders can disrupt the balance system within the inner ear. Some of the most common include:

Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV), which causes sudden spinning sensations when the head moves

Vestibular neuritis, an inflammation of the balance nerve

Ménière’s disease, associated with vertigo, hearing loss and ringing in the ears

Vestibular migraine, which can trigger dizziness episodes

Age-related vestibulopathy is a gradual decline in balance function

Symptoms may include vertigo, nausea, blurred vision, imbalance and difficulty walking steadily.

How balance disorders can affect everyday life

Balance problems are more than a physical inconvenience. They can significantly disrupt daily routines. People experiencing frequent vertigo often limit movement or avoid travelling alone because of the fear of falling. Over time, this restriction can lead to social isolation, anxiety and even depression.

Ears are our inner navigation system, which helps maintain our posture, movement, etc. Learning about the connection between our ability to hear and our ability to maintain our balance, especially when we get older, can make a big difference. Recognising the symptoms at an early stage and receiving timely treatment can help us live independently.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

