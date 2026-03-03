Your ears never ‘switch off’: Neurologist explains how daily noise quietly damages hearing without warning

New Delhi:

World Hearing Day 2026: Silence is a rarity in the modern world. From the sounds of traffic outside the window, the constant stream of notifications through headphones, and the constant din of the television playing in the background, noise has become a constant companion, one that we often do not even notice. However, doctors say that while the mind might be able to tune out the noise, the body never really gets a rest. Neurologists say that the act of hearing never really stops, even while we are asleep. This constant exposure to sound can quietly impact both our ability to hear and our brains, and here is what the experts say about the hidden risks that can be found in the noise that surrounds us.

Why your ears never truly "switch off"

While the eyes are designed to stop functioning when we shut them, the auditory system continues to function even in sleep, processing sounds to identify potential danger or changes in the environment. Dr Vinit Banga, Director of Neurology, Fortis Hospital, Faridabad, explains, "The auditory system is a sort of alert system in the body. Even in sleep, the brain is processing background sounds and deciding what sounds are significant enough to wake us up." So, the auditory system continues to function even in the presence of sounds, and environments like homes, offices, or workplaces, which are filled with sounds of TVs, traffic, or people talking, keep the auditory system functioning without any breaks.

The hidden danger of everyday noise exposure

Many people associate hearing damage only with concerts or explosions. However, doctors say gradual exposure to moderate noise levels can be equally harmful. Sound levels above roughly 70 to 85 decibels can damage delicate hair cells inside the inner ear. These microscopic cells convert sound waves into electrical signals that travel to the brain. Once damaged, they do not regenerate.

Loud bursts of sound can harm these cells quickly, but even lower-level noise, when experienced continuously, causes slow wear and tear. Because the change happens gradually, people often fail to notice hearing loss until significant damage has already occurred.

Early signs most people ignore

Noise-induced hearing loss rarely causes pain. There are no dramatic warning symptoms, which makes it particularly dangerous. Doctors say the earliest signs are often subtle lifestyle changes rather than obvious medical problems. You may find yourself increasing television volume more frequently, struggling to follow conversations in crowded places, or asking people to repeat themselves.

Some individuals experience tinnitus, a ringing or buzzing sensation in the ears, which can appear intermittently before becoming persistent.

How constant noise affects brain health

The brain can also adapt to reduced sound input, masking the problem further. This has led many people to believe that the people around them are mumbling, while the surroundings are just too hard to navigate, leading to delayed medical consultation. How constant noise impacts brain health. While hearing loss is considered an ear-related condition, it has been found that exposure to constant noise can impact the brain. Background noise causes the brain to work harder to differentiate speech from background noise. This can, over time, cause mental fatigue. While hearing loss has been found to cause social withdrawal, communication difficulties, and increased risk of memory problems, it has also been found that communication difficulties can cause people to unknowingly withdraw from social interactions, which can impact mental health.

Doctors emphasise that protecting hearing is therefore also an investment in long-term brain health.

Simple habits that can protect your hearing

Preventing noise-related hearing damage does not require drastic lifestyle changes. Small daily precautions can significantly reduce risk.

Experts recommend following the 60/60 rule when using headphones, listening at no more than 60 per cent volume for no longer than 60 minutes at a stretch. Taking listening breaks allows the auditory system time to recover.

Using ear protection in noisy environments, whether at concerts, construction sites, or during travel, also helps reduce exposure. Regular hearing check-ups, particularly for people who frequently use earphones or work in loud surroundings, allow early detection before permanent damage occurs.

Why protecting your ears today matters for tomorrow

Noise has become an unavoidable part of modern living, but hearing loss does not have to be. Doctors stress that awareness is the most powerful preventive tool. Because damage builds slowly and silently, early protective habits can make the difference between lifelong hearing health and preventable loss.

After all, your ears never clock out, so giving them moments of quiet may be one of the smartest health decisions you make.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet

