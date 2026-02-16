WHO study says 4 in 10 cancer cases are preventable: What this means for India

New Delhi:

In early February 2026, the World Health Organization (WHO) and its cancer research arm, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) released a landmark global analysis showing that up to four in ten new cancer cases worldwide could be prevented by addressing modifiable risk factors such as tobacco use, alcohol consumption, obesity, physical inactivity, air pollution and certain infections, including HPV and Helicobacter pylori.

Dr Ajay Vyas, Director, Department of Nuclear Medicine at Kailash Deepak Hospital, part of Kailash Hospitals in Delhi and Noida, says the message is clear: prevention is not theoretical. It is achievable.

What did the WHO study reveal?

The study, which draws on data from 185 countries and covers 36 different cancer types, estimated that around 7.1 million of the 18.7 million new cancer cases in 2022 were linked to preventable causes. Tobacco alone accounted for an estimated 15 % of new cases, followed by preventable infections (about 10 %) and alcohol consumption (3 %)

WHO experts described the findings as the first global analysis to reveal just how much cancer risk comes from causes we can prevent, highlighting an enormous opportunity for targeted prevention efforts — from policy changes to individual lifestyle shifts.

Tobacco remains India’s largest preventable cancer risk

In India, tobacco continues to drive a significant proportion of cancers.“Both smoking and smokeless tobacco significantly increase the risk of oral cavity, lung, laryngeal, esophageal and bladder cancers,” says Dr Vyas. India carries a disproportionately high burden of oral cancer, largely due to tobacco chewing. Bidis, cigarettes, gutka and khaini are not just habits; they are established carcinogens.

Strengthening cessation programmes, enforcing tobacco control legislation more rigorously and sustaining nationwide awareness campaigns must remain public health priorities. Tobacco control alone could dramatically reduce the country’s cancer burden.

Lifestyle-related cancers are rising

While tobacco remains the largest culprit, lifestyle-related cancers are steadily increasing.“Obesity, unhealthy dietary patterns, sedentary behaviour, alcohol consumption and rising air pollution are major contributors to breast, colorectal and prostate cancers,” Dr Vyas explains.

Urbanisation has altered how Indians eat, move and manage stress. Prolonged sitting, ultra-processed foods and poor metabolic health are now linked with increased cancer risk.

Engaging in 150–300 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, such as brisk walking, cycling or swimming, helps maintain a healthy body weight, improves insulin sensitivity, reduces inflammation and regulates hormonal pathways that influence cancer risk.

Prevention, in this context, is not about extreme transformation. It is about consistent, sustainable habits.

The complementary role of yoga

India holds a powerful preventive tool within its own cultural framework: yoga. “Practices such as Surya Namaskar, pranayama and meditation improve pulmonary function, reduce stress hormones, enhance immune regulation and promote metabolic balance,” says Dr Vyas.

Chronic stress influences inflammatory and hormonal pathways associated with carcinogenesis. Mindfulness and the use of breathing exercises may also influence these biological processes.

Yoga is not an alternative to evidence-based medicine; it is an integral part of a holistic lifestyle.

Prevention also includes detection

Cancer control is not only prevention; it is also detection. In India, cancers are often diagnosed at late stages because there is no access to screening and also because of the stigma associated with it. That delay can significantly affect outcomes.

“Mammography for breast cancer, Pap smear and HPV testing for cervical cancer, low-dose CT for high-risk smokers and colonoscopy for colorectal cancer enable detection at curable stages,” Dr Vyas explains.

In selected high-risk or clinically suspicious cases, PET-CT imaging plays a crucial role by identifying metabolically active disease and enabling precise staging. When used appropriately, it improves treatment planning and clinical outcomes.

A national responsibility

The WHO’s estimate is not abstract. It underscores that tobacco control, healthy living, integration of traditional wellness practices and timely screening can significantly reduce India’s cancer burden. Prevention is not a single intervention. It is a layered strategy, policy enforcement, lifestyle change, early detection and public awareness working together.

Cancer will not disappear overnight. But if four in ten cases are preventable, the question shifts from “Can we?” to “Will we?”

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

Also read: 7 warning signs of cancer in children that parents should never ignore