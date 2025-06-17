What types of tumours show symptoms similar to chronic sinusitis or facial pain? Know from doctor Uncover the hidden causes of sinus pain! Learn from a doctor about the types of tumours that can mimic chronic sinusitis or facial pain symptoms and when to seek medical attention.

New Delhi:

Chronic sinusitis is a common ailment that usually presents with nasal congestion, nasal discharge, breathing difficulty, facial pain and headache. Paranasal sinuses are air-filled spaces within the bones of the skull, located near the nasal cavity, and a tumour in this location usually presents with chronic sinusitis and facial pain. According to Dr Vandana Dahiya, Radiation Oncologist, Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara, Gujarat, a mass in the nasal cavity causes obstruction of the Paranasal sinuses and ends up presenting with similar symptoms. Chronic sinusitis and facial pain can be presenting symptoms of an underlying tumour; a list of the same is as follows:

1. Nasal tumours

Benign tumour

Nasal polyps

Haemangiomas

Inverted papillomas

Malignant tumours

Squamous cell carcinomas (most common)

Adenocarcinomas

Neuroendocrine tumours

2. Paranasal tumours (Ethmoid, Frontal, Maxillary and Sphenoid)

Benign tumours

Inverted papillomas

Osteoma

Malignant tumours

Squamous cell carcinomas (most common)

Adenocarcinomas

Melanomas

Lymphomas

3. Trigeminal Neuralgia: It can present with facial pain which is occasional and severe in nature. The facial pain is along with the route of the nerve, a feature that helps diagnose the condition accurately. This condition can be caused by tumours that are pressing on the Trigeminal nerve.

4. Nasopharyngeal cancer: It can cause nasal obstruction, nosebleeds and mimic chronic sinusitis.

5. Oropharyngeal Cancer: These cancers can also present with congestion and symptoms similar to chronic sinusitis.

6. Olfactory neuroblastoma

7. Vestibular schwannomas

8. Salivary gland cancers in the Paranasal sinuses

9. Plasmacytomas

10. Sarcomas

11. Intracranial tumours: these can present with facial pain, depending on the location of the brain tumour.

Early diagnosis of tumours, benign or malignant, is crucial for effective treatment and better survival rates. It is important to pay heed to persistent symptoms and consult an expert to rule out tumours in these circumstances. With newer advances in the field of oncology, cure rates and survival have gone up miraculously. There is an urgent need for general awareness and improved screening facilities for the population in order to reap the maximum benefit of the advancement in treatment modalities.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: Sleep apnoea may become more severe, prevalent as climate warms, finds study