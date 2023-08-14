What is Urinary Tract Infection or UTI? Know symptoms, causes and prevention tips

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know symptoms, causes and prevention tips for UTI

A urinary tract infection (UTI) is an infection that affects any part of the urinary system, including the kidneys, ureters, bladder, or urethra. UTIs are one of the most common types of infections, accounting for more than 8 million doctor visits each year in the United States. It is also a very common infection in India, mostly women suffer from UTI more than men.

Not all UTIs require medical attention. Mild infections can often clear up on their own without antibiotics. However, more severe infections can lead to serious complications if left untreated. This is why it’s important to recognise the symptoms of a UTI and seek medical help if necessary.

Symptoms of UTI

The symptoms of a UTI can vary depending on the area affected. Common symptoms include:

Burning sensation or pain while urinating

Frequent urination

Cloudy or bloody urine

Urine with a strong odour

Pain in the lower abdomen

Fatigue

Fever

Nausea and vomiting

If you experience any of these symptoms, you should see a doctor as soon as possible.

Causes of UTI

UTIs are typically caused by bacteria that enter the urinary tract from the outside. Poor hygiene, sexual activity, and other factors can increase your risk for UTI. Other potential causes include:

Kidney stones

Enlarged prostate in men

Blockages in the urinary tract such as tumors

Diabetes

Use of a catheter

Suppressed immune system due to HIV/AIDS or chemotherapy

Prevention Tips for UTI

Practice Good Hygiene: Good hygiene is one of the most important steps you can take to prevent a UTI. Make sure to always wipe from front to back after using the bathroom and avoid using harsh soaps or douches around your genitals.

Stay Hydrated: Drinking plenty of water can help flush out bacteria from your urinary tract and reduce your risk for infection. Aim for 6-8 glasses of water per day to keep your body well hydrated.

Urinate After Sex: Urinating after sex helps flush out any bacteria that may have been introduced during intercourse. This is especially important if you tend to get UTIs after having sex.

Wear Loose-Fitting Clothing: Tight-fitting clothing can trap moisture and create an ideal environment for bacteria to grow and spread in your genital area. Wearing loose-fitting clothing helps keep things dry and allows air to circulate better around your body.

Avoid Holding Your Urine: When you need to go, go! Holding your urine increases your risk for infection by allowing bacteria to grow in your bladder and urinary tract. Try to go to the bathroom as soon as you feel the urge.

ALSO READ: Urinary Tract Infection: 7 tips to prevent infection during monsoon

Latest Health News