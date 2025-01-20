What is testosterone hormone? Know from the doctor what should be its normal level in males, females

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL What is testosterone hormone? Know from the doctor

Testosterone is a hormone that is mainly found in men. This hormone is essential for maintaining strength and physical capacity in men. Its deficiency can have a serious effect on the sexual health of men. However, let us tell you that this hormone is very important for both men and women. In men, testosterone is required in large quantities, while women require less of it. It is produced mainly in the testicles, ovaries, and adrenal glands.

Testosterone plays an important role in regulating sexual functions, building muscle, maintaining bone density, and sperm production, as well as in facial hair and deep voice. Dr. Nancy Nagpal, a gynecologist at Salubritas Med Center, explains what happens when there is less or more testosterone in the body and what should be its normal level in men and women.

What happens when you have too much or too little testosterone?

Low testosterone levels can cause mood swings, decreased sex drive, loss of muscle mass, hair loss, weakened skin, memory problems, and difficulty concentrating. On the other hand, high testosterone levels can cause mood swings, aggression, infertility, hair loss, excessive body hair growth, fatigue, acne, and an increased risk of heart disease and other health problems.

What is the normal level of testosterone in males and females?

The normal testosterone range in men is between 300 and 1000 nanograms per deciliter (ng/dL), varying by age. For men aged 20-24 years, the range is 409-558 ng/dL; for 25-29 years, it is 413-575 ng/dL; for 30-34 years, it is 390-498 ng/dL; for 35-39 years, it is 350-478 ng/dL; and for 40-44 years, it is 350-473 ng/dL. In women, the normal range is much lower, typically 15–17 ng/dL, and levels can vary depending on the phase of menstruation or the specific day of the menstrual cycle.

