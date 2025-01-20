What is the difference between viral fever and bacterial infection? Know from doctor how their symptoms vary

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL What is the difference between viral fever and bacterial infection?

People often make mistakes in differentiating between viral fever and fever caused by bacterial infection. Due to cold weather, changing seasons, and weak immunity, adults and children can fall prey to fever. The symptoms of viral fever and bacterial infection may seem quite common to you. But there is a lot of difference between the two. Let us know from the doctor what the difference is between viral fever and bacterial infection.

When we talked to Dr Ravi Gupta, Child Specialist, Noida, about this, he told us that viral fever and bacterial infection are quite different, and the treatment for both is also different. Know how?

Difference between viral fever and bacterial infection:

What is viral fever?

Viral fever comes for a short time.

Cold and cough may or may not occur in viral infection.

Viral fever may resolve on its own without any tests.

Viral fever spreads quickly to those you come in contact with.

Antibiotics are not required in the case of viral fever.

Cold weather and weak immunity are considered to be major reasons for viral

However, some viral fevers can also be dangerous. These include swine flu, COVID, and dengue.

What is a bacterial infection?

Bacterial infection lasts much longer than viral fever.

It includes systemic symptoms and symptoms related to a specific organ, such as sore throat, chest pain, jaundice, burning sensation while urinating, blood in stool, etc.

It is necessary to get tests done to check for bacterial infection, and antibiotics are given for this.

Bacterial infection does not spread very quickly; its chances of spreading are very low.

After examination, specific antibiotics are required.

Most bacterial infections can occur by drinking contaminated water, eating contaminated food, coming in close contact with an infected person, or not getting vaccinated.

Common bacterial infections include tonsillitis, typhoid fever, urine infections, UTIs, etc.

(This article is for general information; please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy.)

